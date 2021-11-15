Stimulus Update: November Child Tax Credit, Maine’s AGI Checks & Golden State Checks For Social Security Recipients

While a fourth stimulus check to all Americans is off the table despite petitions garnering more than 4 million signatures, there are still stimulus checks being handed out.

In fact, some residents in Maine received two stimulus payments today — their child tax credit benefit along with an adjusted gross income refund of $285 to married couples filing jointly making $150,00 or less, heads of household making $112,000 or individuals with an income of $75,000 or less.

November’s child tax credit payments were sent out Monday, Nov. 15 to parents across the country. According to a tweet from the Treasury Department, since the program began in July, about $77 billion went directly to parents. In addition, if expanded, the program will continue to lift out of poverty, dropping it 40% annually.

There are still more parents eligible for the credit, but today is the last day to sign up to receive it. Click here to find out how.

It’s not just parents getting good news, but California seniors as well. Social Security beneficiaries who worked part-time in 2020 and have an adjusted gross income between $1 and $75,000 will receive a Golden State II check up to $1,100 ($600 for themselves and $500 for a qualifying dependent).

Other states are still sending out money, and there are still quite a few programs to help you financially, so be sure to check if you qualify for any.

