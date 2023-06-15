Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Stimulus Update 2023: How a Stimulus Program in Another Country Could Earn You Money

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
man reviewing portfolio of mutual funds
©iStock.com

China is considering stimulus programs to boost the country’s sluggish post-COVID economy — and the impact could pay off for U.S. investors in stocks such as Starbucks, Wynn Resorts and Estee Lauder.

Chinese officials are weighing a “broad package” of stimulus proposals, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg. Those proposals include at least a dozen measures that would bolster residential real estate and consumer spending.

Stimulus programs in China, unlike those in the United States, don’t typically involve sending payments to individual households. Instead, the programs are geared toward accelerating commercial activity by lowering interest rates and easing loan costs, which frees up more money for banks to lend.

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China “unexpectedly” cut a series of short-term interest rates, Bloomberg reported. That move is expected to pave the way for a key longer-term policy rate reduction.

So what does all this mean for Americans?

Make Your Money Work for You

As CNBC reported this week on its Investing Club site, China has been taking “consistent and steady action” to accelerate its economic rebound — something that could be a “positive sign” for consumer spending, even amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

“Based on recent retail sales data coming out of China, there’s clearly pent-up consumer demand, signaling to investors … that there’s more upside ahead for companies doing business there,” CNBC noted.

Those companies include Estee Lauder, Starbucks and Wynn Resorts.

Last month Wynn posted strong first-quarter results thanks to a recovery in the Asian gambling hub of Macao — a signal that “robust consumer spending on travel and experiences” will continue in coming quarters, according to CNBC. Because of a recent slump in shares, Wynn might provide a buying opportunity for investors.

Similarly, Starbucks in May delivered good numbers for its fiscal second quarter even amid a slowdown in its shares, which provides another buying opportunity.

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Estee Lauder’s latest results, for its fiscal third quarter, were more mixed, leading the beauty company to issue “terrible guidance” that led to a major sell-off in shares. The CNBC Investing Club sees Estee Lauder stock as another buying opportunity, though with more of a long-term payoff.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Stimulus Update: New Proposal Could Give Americans Monthly $1,200 Checks

Money

Stimulus Update: New Proposal Could Give Americans Monthly $1,200 Checks

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Insure Your Collectibles?

Money

Should You Insure Your Collectibles?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 11: Ric Edelman Shares How To Leverage ChatGPT for Career Advancement, Investing in Cryptocurrency and the Future of Social Security

Money

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 11: Ric Edelman Shares How To Leverage ChatGPT for Career Advancement, Investing in Cryptocurrency and the Future of Social Security

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Does a Pause in Interest Rate Hikes Mean for Your Wallet?

Money

What Does a Pause in Interest Rate Hikes Mean for Your Wallet?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

Money

40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Watch Out for This Sign That You Are Living Beyond Your Means

Money

Suze Orman: Watch Out for This Sign That You Are Living Beyond Your Means

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Who’s Paying Trump’s Legal Fees?

Wealth

Who's Paying Trump's Legal Fees?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This TikToker Is Helping Gen Z Get Hired: Here Are Her Top 5 Tips

Money

This TikToker Is Helping Gen Z Get Hired: Here Are Her Top 5 Tips

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Gen Zer Makes in Your State

Money

How Much the Average Gen Zer Makes in Your State

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Money

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born

Money

What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It

Wealth

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Secret IRS Loophole Lets You Reduce Your Retirement Taxes

Money

This Secret IRS Loophole Lets You Reduce Your Retirement Taxes

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Companies Behind Costco’s Kirkland Brand Products

Money

8 Companies Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Products

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Says ‘Becoming Wealthy Is Surprisingly Simple’ — Here’s Why

Wealth

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Says 'Becoming Wealthy Is Surprisingly Simple' -- Here's Why

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!