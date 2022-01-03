Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Supply Chain Disruptions Could Increase as Truck Drivers Quit in Droves Due to COVID Concerns

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Hiring truck driver sign stock photo
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

Logistics and shipping companies across the world are facing serious staffing challenges, according to the latest data from Bloomberg. This could lead to increased supply chain disruptions for consumers and, ultimately, higher prices on many goods.

See: How To Create a Budget — and Stick To It — This Year
Find: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

The International Road Transport Union said that roughly 20% of all professional truck driving jobs are unfilled worldwide, in spite of increased wages. The American Trucking Association noted a truck driver shortage in the U.S. of at least 80,000 people in 2021. Mickey Weaver, owner of two truck driver recruiting companies, told Vox, “I’ve got more jobs than I’ve got drivers.”

Fears of getting sick, delays and regulations crossing borders, and weeks of quarantine has many people in the transportation and logistics industries, including truck drivers and those who work on cargo ships, refusing contracts or quitting their jobs.

Make Your Money Work for You

Learn: 5 Frozen Veggie Options That Will Save You Money as Fresh Produce Prices Rise
Compare: You Will Pay More for These Food Items in 2022

As a result of the labor shortages and other logistical challenges created by the pandemic, transport, warehouse, and inventory costs have risen close to the 100 index mark. Transport costs, specifically, climbed more than 200% since April 2020, according to a chart published by Bloomberg based on figures from the Logistics Managers’ Index.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.