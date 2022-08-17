GO in the Know: Best Day To Buy Gas, Retirement Regrets & Top Financial News for August 17

It’s National Thrift Shop Day, but before you head out to find some cheap, cool threads, carve some time out of your day to catch up on the top financial stories out there. We’ve made it easy for you.

The Big Lead: Best and Worst Days of the Week To Buy Gas May Surprise You

Gas prices have declined for the ninth straight week, but filling up at the pumps will still set you back a hefty sum. When it comes to steep gas prices, it pays to know where and when to fill up.

Business Spotlight: Disney

Annual Magic Key renewals for Disneyland resort in California will begin on August 18. However, customers should expect to pay a heftier price.

That’s Interesting: Experts Advise Against Meme Stocks

Meme stock mania has been making a comeback in the past few weeks, but now, several analysts and experts are advising against them, with some calling them “zombie stocks.”

Bonus: 7 Biggest Regrets People Have About Retirement

What are the biggest regrets people have about retirement and how can you avoid them? GOBankingRates spoke with the experts to get the answers.

