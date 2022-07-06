GO in the Know: BYD Battles Tesla, SNAP Spotlight & Top Financial News for July 6
It’s National Fried Chicken Day, and while today’s top financial stories might not all be finger-licking good, you can still feel free to indulge.
The Big Lead: BYD vs. Tesla
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company backed by Warren Buffett, reportedly surpassed rival Tesla’s deliveries for the first half of 2022.
SNAP Spotlight: How Long Do Benefits Last?
Benefit periods for SNAP — formerly known as food stamps — can range from one month to three years, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), depending on your case and your state’s specific requirements.
Well That’s Interesting: 4 Jobs To Reconsider Amid a Looming Recession
Certain industries — including government, healthcare and nondurable-goods manufacturing — tend to be recession-proof, but others take a major hit. Here are four jobs that could leave you underemployed or unemployed during a recession.
Bonus: 10 Frequently Asked Social Security Questions Worth Revisiting
AARP released a revised list of 10 frequently asked questions that cover retirement concerns related to Social Security eligibility and enrollment.
