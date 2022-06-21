GO in the Know: Big Biden Decisions Coming Soon & Top Financial News for June 21

Summertime is officially here, and we are gearing up for what’s likely to be a very busy few months of big financial stories. One day at a time, though.

The Big Lead: Biden To Decide on Gas Tax, Student Loan Dismissal Soon

Americans seeking more clarity on how the U.S. government will deal with surging gasoline prices and burdensome student loan debt should get their answer this week, as President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement addressing both matters.

Business Spotlight: The Kellogg Company

The Kellogg Company announced an approved plan to separate its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses into three spin-offs, to be “better positioned to unlock their full standalone potential.”

Concerning: More Than 1/3 of Workers Earning $100k Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck

More than one-third (36%) of U.S. workers earning $100,000 or more a year are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new survey. That’s double the percentage from 2019, before the pandemic.

Bonus: Warren Buffett’s 7 Best Investments

Here’s a look at the bets that worked out best for “The Oracle of Omaha,” who filed his first tax return at the age of 13 and went on to become the No. 5 richest person in the world.

