Trump’s New ‘Board of Peace’: What Geopolitics Has To Do With Your 401(k) and Investments

Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com / Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

On the surface, a peacekeeping initiative would seem rather far removed from Wall Street. Yet in an era in which markets and jobs — already under the threat of a looming government collapse, inflation and a weak employment market — are hypersensitive to geopolitical shifts, merging finance with international stabilization efforts shouldn’t come as a shock.

That’s why it’s of little surprise that President Donald Trump has announced the “Board of Peace,” a global initiative that aims to resolve global conflicts (including Gaza) via private funding. Find out below how it could in turn impact the American economy (and your wallet).

Also here is how Trump’s economic policies are affecting family budgets.

What Is the Board of Peace?

Announced by President Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Board of Peace is an international coalition set to instill stability, conflict zone reconstruction and governance in global hotspots, per Newsweek. President Trump has installed himself as chairman for life and has invited well over 50 nations, offering three-year memberships (or permanent memberships for countries that pay a $1 billion fee). Thus far, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom have declined Trump’s invitation and Canada’s invitation has been rescinded.

The Board of Peace was initially authorized by the United Nations Security Council as a kind of international stabilization organization to be deployed in the Gaza Strip. However, a number of critics and nations have expressed their doubts, fearing that the Board of Peace would undercut the United Nations, as well as further geopolitical fragmentation. Additionally, the $1 billion price tag for permanent membership has raised questions regarding fairness and influence, per Foreign Policy.

How the Board of Peace Can Impact Your Finances

While the Board of Peace may not, at first glance, seem like a catalyst for change in your bank account, global trade, supply chains and corporate earnings may very possibly be stabilized — or disrupted — by this global organization that does not have clear layers of oversight and regulation. Potential global instability created by the Board of Peace could then spike American energy prices, break supply lines and weigh on U.S. exports. In turn, those ripple effects could then spread to stock prices and retirement savings accounts such as 401(k) plans.

Moreover, the American labor market has been increasingly tied to geopolitics. The manufacturing and tech industries are highly sensitive to tariff risks, foreign policy shifts and international regulatory cooperation — all of which could fall under the purview of the Trump’s Board of Peace. Ultimately, we won’t know the effects one way or another, until we see it play out — but it is good to have a pulse on what could potentially occur.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.