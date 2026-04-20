Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump’s Tariff Refunds: The One Major Reason You Won’t Benefit

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 1: U.
Al Drago / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Earlier this year, the United States Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff policy. After this Supreme Court ruling, the government was then ordered to pay back billions in tariff refunds to the various businesses that had paid extra for tariffed imports.

That might leave many American consumers also wondering if they will receive some form of refund. After all, a number of businesses increased their prices to make up for the tariffs, which ultimately left shoppers (and their wallets) to absorb Trump’s tariffs.

Unfortunately, consumers aren’t likely to see any tariff refunds shared with them anytime soon.

The Reality of Tariff Refunds

As CNBC recently reported in their latest CFO Council quarterly survey (in 25 chief financial officers of major companies are polled), at least 12 of the 25 CFOs confirmed that their companies plan on applying to receive tariff refunds. However, absolutely none of the CFOs polled indicated that they would share the refunds with shoppers.

Of the 25 CFOs polled, 12 answered “not applicable” to the question of passing on any amount of refunds to American shoppers. Seven CFOs simply stated they were not sure what their companies would do. Meanwhile, six of the CFOs polled directly stated that their businesses did not plan to share any refund with their customers.

While this quarterly survey isn’t a comprehensive confirmation that all no tariff refunds whatsoever will reach the hands of American shoppers, it does indicate a general mindset among financial officers that any refunds given should be kept by the businesses, rather than passed on to consumers.

This isn’t the only troubling tariff news for Americans; following the Supreme Court strikedown of President Trump’s tariffs, his proposed tariff rebates for most taxpaying citizens has also become increasingly unlikely, as the revenue needed to fund them will be used for the tariff refunds.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

These 22-Year-Olds Unseated Mark Zuckerberg as Youngest Self-Made Billionaires

Wealth

These 22-Year-Olds Unseated Mark Zuckerberg as Youngest Self-Made Billionaires

April 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

This Unexpected U.S. City Is Becoming a Magnet for Millionaires: The Real Cost of Living There

Wealth

This Unexpected U.S. City Is Becoming a Magnet for Millionaires: The Real Cost of Living There

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Wealthiest Suburbs in America Today vs. 10 Years Ago

Money

The Wealthiest Suburbs in America Today vs. 10 Years Ago

April 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How the War With Iran Could Change Your Gas Prices This Summer

Money

How the War With Iran Could Change Your Gas Prices This Summer

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Class at 66

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Class at 66

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

Wealth

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Estate Planner: 9 Documents To Have Ready in Case of Your Death

Money

I'm an Estate Planner: 9 Documents To Have Ready in Case of Your Death

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Jobs Won’t Exist in 10 Years — the List May Be Surprising

Money

I Asked ChatGPT Which Jobs Won't Exist in 10 Years -- the List May Be Surprising

April 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Side Gig vs. Investing: Which Makes Americans More Money Over 12 Months?

Money

Side Gig vs. Investing: Which Makes Americans More Money Over 12 Months?

April 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Money Lessons Kids Need To Learn, According to Dave Ramsey

Money

4 Money Lessons Kids Need To Learn, According to Dave Ramsey

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your Pennies — They Could Be Worth $200K

Wealth

Check Your Pennies -- They Could Be Worth $200K

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How the ‘Mean Girls’ Characters Would Handle Money in 2026

Wealth

How the 'Mean Girls' Characters Would Handle Money in 2026

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s First Job — and the Money Lessons You Can Learn From It

Money

Suze Orman's First Job -- and the Money Lessons You Can Learn From It

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Why My Take-Home Pay Keeps Shrinking Even With Raises

Money

I Asked ChatGPT Why My Take-Home Pay Keeps Shrinking Even With Raises

April 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The 5 Most Stressful but High-Paying Jobs in America — Are They Worth It?

Money

The 5 Most Stressful but High-Paying Jobs in America -- Are They Worth It?

April 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Investors vs. Savers: Who Wins in a High-Rate World — and Who Feels Left Behind

Money

Investors vs. Savers: Who Wins in a High-Rate World -- and Who Feels Left Behind

April 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page