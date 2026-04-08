Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Retirees $600 Yearly — 5 Costs You Can Cut Now To Save Money

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President Donald Trump’s tariffs are costing the average U.S. household between $450 and $600 more per year, according to the Yale Budget Lab. For retirees on fixed incomes, that money is coming straight out of the grocery budget.

Social Security retirement benefits went up about $56 a month in 2026, according to the Social Security Administration. But the Tax Foundation estimates that 52% of food imports, worth about $116 billion, still face active tariffs. That raise may not stretch as far as retirees expected.

GOBankingRates outlines what retirees can do to save more money amid higher costs and tariffs.

How Tariffs Add $600 to Retirees’ Bills

When the U.S. imposes tariffs on imported goods, businesses pay the tax at the border and pass the cost to consumers through higher prices. Lower-income households take a harder hit because they spend more of their income on goods affected by tariffs, according to the Budget Lab. Nearly 1 in 3 retirees are already cutting essential expenses like groceries in response, per the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

Switch Up Your Seafood

About 80% of the seafood Americans eat is imported, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, putting shrimp, tilapia and salmon at risk of higher prices. Choosing domestic wild-caught fish or canned sardines and mackerel can help retirees keep seafood costs down.

Buy Domestic Produce When You Can

Mexico supplies 51% of U.S. fresh fruit imports and 69% of fresh vegetable imports, according to USDA Economic Research Service data. Mexico currently faces 25% tariffs under executive orders signed by Trump, per the White House. Choosing domestically grown produce, shopping farmers markets in season or substituting frozen vegetables can reduce the impact at checkout.

Stock Up on Coffee Strategically

Coffee and tea prices rose 11.8% in 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. Brazil and Colombia supply the majority of U.S. coffee imports, per the USDA Economic Research Service. Buying whole beans in bulk when prices dip, and rotating brands based on sales cycles, can help retirees stretch their coffee budgets.

Swap Imported Pantry Staples

Olive oil, pasta and cheese imported from Italy and the European Union face a 15% tariff under the U.S.-EU trade agreement, according to the White House. California-produced olive oil, domestic pasta brands and American-made cheeses may offer a lower-cost alternative for retirees who cook at home regularly.

Hold Off on Appliance Purchases

Metal products and electrical equipment are among the hardest-hit categories under current tariffs, Yale Budget Lab found. Retirees thinking about replacing a refrigerator, washer or dryer may want to wait. Floor models and refurbished appliances can help avoid paying the full tariff-driven price increase.

Final Take To GO

Tariffs are adding up to about $600 to the average household’s annual costs. For retirees on fixed incomes, cutting exposure in even a few of these categories can meaningfully offset that burden.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.