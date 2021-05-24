Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Can Your Unemployment Tax Refund Be Seized? Yes, for These Reasons

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

May 24, 2021

In March, the IRS announced that it would automatically send out refunds to anyone who reported unemployment benefits on their taxes. This week, the IRS is preparing t0 start sending those refunds out. And while 40 million Americans received jobless benefits last year as part of the stimulus relief bill, some factors might affect whether these same people will receive a more meager return, or even get a refund at all. 

Find Out: How To Go Back To Work And Still Keep Unemployment Benefits
Learn More: Tax Refunds on 2020 Unemployment Benefits Due to Begin This Month

Those who have past-due debts including federal and state taxes, child support, and student loans unemployment will see the funds from their returns be used to offset these outstanding obligations. This also applies to any unemployment benefits that were paid out by mistake. If any of these conditions apply to you, the IRS can automatically draw on your would-be return to correct as much of that balance as possible.

Make Your Money Work for You

As far as other debts are concerned, funds may be garnished by third-party creditors like banks or credit card companies once they hit a taxpayer’s account, CNBC reports. This can also include overdraft charges and other unpaid fees or debts.

Check Out: How to Approach Your Job Hunt After a Long Stretch of Unemployment
Read Next: The ‘YOLO Economy’ — How Millennials are Reimagining Life Post-Pandemic

Information on new exclusions from the unemployment income tax return as well as instructions for how to fill out the appropriate forms for your student loan interest deductions, taxable social security benefits and more can be found here.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Can Your Unemployment Tax Refund Be Seized? Yes, for These Reasons
Close popup Live Richer Newsletter

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.