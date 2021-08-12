What is the Debt Ceiling, and How Does a Potential Increase Affect You?

The current debate in the nation’s capital over whether to increase the federal debt ceiling might sound like so much partisan bickering to the average American, but the way it plays out could have a big impact on your life and finances.

As reported by Reuters on Wednesday, dozens of Senate Republicans have signed a pledge not to raise the debt ceiling (also called the debt limit) despite calls by both President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to address the ceiling before the government’s borrowing capability is used up in October.

The U.S. Department of Treasury website describes the debt limit as “the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.”

The site goes on to say that failure to increase the limit would have “catastrophic economic consequences,” including causing the government to default on its legal obligations. That, in turn, could lead to another financial crisis and “threaten the jobs and savings of everyday Americans — putting the United States right back in a deep economic hole, just as the country is recovering from the recent recession.”

Biden has said he doesn’t believe Republicans will let the nation default even though 46 Republican senators said in a letter that they would “not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle,” CBS News reported on Thursday.

So how does the debt ceiling affect everyday Americans? Critics of raising it say doing so could lead to higher taxes that would be needed to help finance some of Biden’s programs, including the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate.

But if the ceiling is not raised and the government ends up defaulting, the worst-case scenario is that many Americans might not get their Social Security payments and veterans’ benefits, while federal workers might not get paid, CNBC reported.

Another risk is that U.S. credit ratings would be downgraded, which could devalue U.S. Treasury bonds. This, in turn, would increase borrowing costs, CNBC noted — including credit cards, car loans and mortgage rates, which are typically pegged to yields on U.S. Treasury notes.

Even the fear of default could create volatility in the stock markets and hammer the economy, experts say.

