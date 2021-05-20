Women Still Make Less Than Men in Tech Field, With Little Progress

Although the gender pay gap is improving in some areas, women are still being paid less than men in tech for the exact same job 59% of the time.

In their 2021 Impact report, online tech job board company Hired used recently collected data to shine light on the gender pay disparity in the tech industry.

One of their key takeaways was they found that 59% of the time men were offered higher salaries than women for the same job title at the same company in 2020, down from 65% in 2019.

They noted that companies offer women 2.5% less on average than men for the same roles. This number is also down, from 4.4% in 2019.

What city you live in makes a difference too. In London, men are paid 10% more than women for the same tech roles whereas in San Francisco, a major tech hub, it’s down to 5%. Chicago and Boston come in at 8% higher male pay, New York and Toronto at 7% and Seattle at 6% higher pay for men.

Hired found that “the gender wage gap is significantly different depending on tech employees’ positions. Women software engineers are offered salaries that are on average 4.1% less than their male counterparts. By contrast, women product managers are offered salaries 1% higher compared to their male counterparts.”

Product management was the only area where women earned more than men.

The good news is that the gap has decreased overall.

Hired’s data also shows that the wage gap decreased by race over the past year as it was $0.87 for Black women in 2019 and was $0.90 per every $1 their white male counterparts made in 2020.

While the wage gap is a “well-accepted” fact among most tech workers, racial and women minorities are more likely to believe that there is a wage gap than their male, white counterparts, Hired also stated.

Bloomberg suggests a reason for this, reporting “the tech industry is notorious for its bro culture, defined by high-flying companies that are mostly male and have long had a history of widespread bias.”

They noted that while women are entering the field in larger numbers and are moving into higher roles, progress is slow.

Hired CEO Josh Brenner told Bloomberg that “one of the best ways for businesses to move toward pay equality is by being transparent with compensation data.”

This might soon become a reality under President Joe Biden’s Paycheck Fairness Act, which requires companies to disclose information about employee demographics. Many Wall Street companies have begun releasing demographic and pay information after public scrutiny towards a lack of diversity and pay equality.

Important Note: Hired states in their methodology that when they say “wage gap” they refer to the difference in salary that was offered by an employer after an interview. That means these numbers represent total amount of money in salaries is recorded, not frequency. It does not give “the amount of time salaries were higher for men,” which could potentially be more frequent. Since the numbers are represented as an average, this could skew the numbers if one woman out of the pool making a great deal of money and could underrepresent another 20 women elsewhere in the industry making less. It is also possible there are a great deal more women not fully represented in the statistics that are not making as much as their male peers of the same roles.