The American Families Plan Has a High Price Tag — Here’s Everything Included in the Cost

President Joe Biden introduced his social benefits proposal, The American Families Plan, in a joint session to Congress this week. Many of the pledges included extending benefits that have been given as part of the Covid-19 relief stimulus package. Others focus on educational improvements and nutrition credits to cover wider swaths of young children. The estimated to cost for the plan is vast, more than $2 trillion, with expenditures coming on top of the infrastructure proposal introduced earlier this year.

Weigh In: The American Families Plan Is Expensive – Is It Worth It? Take Our Poll

The proposal has been met with criticism by some for its expense and the involvement the government will have in people’s lives as a result of benefits given. It will have to go through Congressional approval before becoming law.