Advertiser Disclosure

Coronavirus Reveals How Much Teachers Should Really Be Paid

The coronavirus is highlighting all the work teachers do.
By Joel Anderson Boost Your Career

View Gallery

50 photos

Low angle view of teacher with face mask after lockdown, walking outdoors in front of school.
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many parents came to a rather abrupt realization during the coronavirus pandemic about just how tough teachers’ jobs are. Parents suddenly became the at-home teacher, pivoting from showing their children the tricks of long division to talking through how to write a five-paragraph essay. And it wasn’t easy. Parents went through a lot this spring to keep kids focused on their work. And teachers do that every day with a classroom full of students with different personalities, learning styles and personal issues.

For education experts, this is nothing new. “You might think that teachers’ jobs should be to ‘just teach,'” said Dr. Andy Anderson, a retired professor of science education from Michigan State University. “But children are complicated.  Sometimes they need counseling or personal help. Sometimes children bully other children. Sometimes families are in crisis. Teachers see and must respond to all those parts of their students’ lives, working with families and other professionals as well as their students.  So teachers’ jobs are complicated, too.”

Save: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

And are they earning what they are worth for doing these complicated jobs? GOBankingRates defined just how much teachers in your state are underpaid based on what their specialized skills would fetch in the private sector. Using responses to a poll by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about just how much time teachers spend on different tasks every day, the study breaks down what it would cost to cover those hours with area specialists getting paid an average wage for their services. And then that amount was compared to the median salary of elementary school teachers in the state. It’s still likely to understate what teachers do — the study does nothing to account for the additional value of having one individual with functional expertise in so many different fields — but it can put a rough dollar figure on just how far from fair teacher pay in America is.

Read: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

So how underpaid are teachers in your state? Here’s a closer look at where teacher salaries are the most — and least — out of line with the local economy. States are in order from the ones that would need the lowest percentage increase to the highest to pay teachers in line with their value. Find out where your state stands as far as paying its teachers.

Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021
A teacher checks temperature of students at school.
1/50
izusek / Getty Images

California

  • Median salary: $83,360
  • What teachers should be paid: $95,645
  • Percentage increase: 15%
Smiling teacher leading lesson at projection screen in classroom.
2/50
Django / Getty Images

Connecticut

  • Median salary: $78,530
  • What teachers should be paid: $93,050
  • Percentage increase: 18%
Girl video blogger or online foreign language teacher writes a training video for their subscribers to upload to social networks.
3/50
franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Median salary: $79,980
  • What teachers should be paid: $94,979
  • Percentage increase: 19%
6-7 years cute child learning mathematics from computer.
4/50
pinstock / Getty Images

New York

  • Median salary: $79,220
  • What teachers should be paid: $94,802
  • Percentage increase: 20%
Teacher measuring and marking places in the classroom for returning of students after the coronavirus pandemic.
5/50
Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Median salary: $73,640
  • What teachers should be paid: $90,439
  • Percentage increase: 23%
virtual english speaking teacher
6/50
©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • Median salary: $73,960
  • What teachers should be paid: $91,850
  • Percentage increase: 24%

Find Out: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

High angle view of video conference with teacher on laptop at home.
7/50
Rido / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Median salary: $75,310
  • What teachers should be paid: $93,952
  • Percentage increase: 25%
Mature smart professor holding online class for e-learning school kids and students.
8/50
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Median salary: $68,180
  • What teachers should be paid: $85,948
  • Percentage increase: 26%
Happy teacher woman teaching remotely online in live, broadcasting math class during the Coronavirus, using mirrorless video camera and tripod, standing against the blackboard, pointing to the chalk written numbers.
9/50
RuslanDashinsky / Getty Images

Ohio

  • Median salary: $64,470
  • What teachers should be paid: $81,544
  • Percentage increase: 26%
Students in the classroom are wearing protective masks during coronavirus pandemic.
10/50
FatCamera / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Median salary: $66,960
  • What teachers should be paid: $85,124
  • Percentage increase: 27%
Pretty stylish schoolgirl studying math during her online lesson at home, social distance during quarantine, self-isolation, online education concept.
11/50
Maria Symchych-Navrotska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Median salary: $66,030
  • What teachers should be paid: $84,493
  • Percentage increase: 28%
Female high school teacher offering assignment assistance and three students in classroom setting wearing face masks and working at desks observing social distancing using technology of laptop computers and digital tablet; part of a series (Shot with Canon 5DS 50.
12/50
eyecrave / Getty Images

Washington

  • Median salary: $68,600
  • What teachers should be paid: $88,991
  • Percentage increase: 30%

By the Numbers: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Senior teacher wearing a face mask during corona virus crisis.
13/50
vlada_maestro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Median salary: $69,340
  • What teachers should be paid: $92,029
  • Percentage increase: 33%
Father and child using sanitize antiseptic for hand coronavirus protection.
14/50
vlada_maestro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median salary: $58,930
  • What teachers should be paid: $78,223
  • Percentage increase: 33%
Educational teleconference during coronavirus pandemic.
15/50
Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Median salary: $62,730
  • What teachers should be paid: $84,232
  • Percentage increase: 34%
Young elementary teacher wearing a protective face mask at school.
16/50
Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Median salary: $65,620
  • What teachers should be paid: $88,335
  • Percentage increase: 35%
Teacher and school kids with protective face masks at classroom during coronavirus pandemic.
17/50
miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Median salary: $62,800
  • What teachers should be paid: $85,173
  • Percentage increase: 36%
Young women at home during pandemic isolation learning, she listening lecture online.
18/50
svetikd / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Median salary: $59,850
  • What teachers should be paid: $81,332
  • Percentage increase: 36%
Elementary education in Latin America, people wearing face masks due to Coronavirus.
19/50
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Median salary: $56,760
  • What teachers should be paid: $77,188
  • Percentage increase: 36%

Hard Times: 60 Colleges Facing Layoffs Thanks to Coronavirus

High school student and teacher in a classroom, wearing protective face masks to help against spreading infectious disease.
20/50
RichLegg / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Median salary: $61,080
  • What teachers should be paid: $83,109
  • Percentage increase: 36%
Distance learning online education.
21/50
Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Median salary: $60,250
  • What teachers should be paid: $82,002
  • Percentage increase: 36%
Acoustic guitar teaching through a video call, waving to laptop.
22/50
FG Trade / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Median salary: $59,340
  • What teachers should be paid: $81,194
  • Percentage increase: 37%
Woman spraying disinfectant into a child hands before he goes back to school.
23/50
Mladen Sladojevic / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Median salary: $57,760
  • What teachers should be paid: $79,299
  • Percentage increase: 37%
Female professor recording educational training tutorial for vlogging on camera.
24/50
mixetto / Getty Images

Utah

  • Median salary: $54,800
  • What teachers should be paid: $75,762
  • Percentage increase: 38%
An elementary aged school student in a home doing remote learning.
25/50
RichLegg / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median salary: $58,570
  • What teachers should be paid: $81,384
  • Percentage increase: 39%
High school teacher and students in a classroom, wearing protective face masks to help against spreading infectious disease.
26/50
RichLegg / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median salary: $56,170
  • What teachers should be paid: $78,592
  • Percentage increase: 40%

See Your Options: Are These Pricey School Alternatives Worth It?

Indian young business woman student teacher tutor wear wireless headset video conference calling on laptop computer talk by webcam learn teach in online chat, distance webinar online teaching concept.
27/50
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median salary: $53,610
  • What teachers should be paid: $75,937
  • Percentage increase: 42%
Young afro american woman, female teacher standing near whiteboard during coronavirus pandemic.
28/50
Viktorcvetkovic / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Median salary: $55,080
  • What teachers should be paid: $78,442
  • Percentage increase: 42%
Man Video Chatting with a Child.
29/50
SeanShot / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Median salary: $53,180
  • What teachers should be paid: $76,316
  • Percentage increase: 44%
A man learning to play piano online with a computer staying at home.
30/50
VSargues / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Median salary: $56,550
  • What teachers should be paid: $81,369
  • Percentage increase: 44%
Rear View of Asian student learning with teacher on black board via video call conference when Covid-19 pandemic, education and Social distancing concept.
31/50
Tzido / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Median salary: $53,540
  • What teachers should be paid: $77,550
  • Percentage increase: 45%
Home Schooling for a young blonde european girl due to the corona Covid-19 virus outbreak.
32/50
Lorado / Getty Images

Montana

  • Median salary: $49,750
  • What teachers should be paid: $72,407
  • Percentage increase: 46%
Young afro american woman standing near whiteboard, looking at web camera and explaining rules of English grammar, recording English lesson at home.
33/50
LanaStock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median salary: $51,980
  • What teachers should be paid: $76,152
  • Percentage increase: 47%
Young girl listening and participating in an online class lesson at home from remote teacher in order to social distance, quarantine, and learn from home.
34/50
FatCamera / Getty Images

Maine

  • Median salary: $51,640
  • What teachers should be paid: $75,967
  • Percentage increase: 47%
Portrait shot of mature woman teaching English to her students through video call, in front of her laptop at home , during Covid 19 lockdown.
35/50
Kanawa_Studio / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median salary: $52,270
  • What teachers should be paid: $77,560
  • Percentage increase: 48%

Options: The Best Colleges With Tuition Under $20K

The professor explains the math from home, in front of the camera, because of a virus pandemic.
36/50
Nenad Stojnev / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Median salary: $48,950
  • What teachers should be paid: $73,350
  • Percentage increase: 50%
Show colouring technique to art students.
37/50
Marcus Chung / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Median salary: $49,370
  • What teachers should be paid: $74,318
  • Percentage increase: 51%
Two little boy attending to online class from home.
38/50
Imgorthand / Getty Images

Colorado

  • Median salary: $51,450
  • What teachers should be paid: $78,541
  • Percentage increase: 53%
The teacher wipes the door handle in the classroom before students return to school after the coronovirus pandemic.
39/50
izusek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median salary: $51,600
  • What teachers should be paid: $78,892
  • Percentage increase: 53%
Group of cheerful children with teacher and face masks learning outdoors at school after covid-19 quarantine and lockdown.
40/50
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Median salary: $51,170
  • What teachers should be paid: $78,322
  • Percentage increase: 53%
Teaching from home to young students while in quarantine lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.
41/50
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Median salary: $47,990
  • What teachers should be paid: $73,554
  • Percentage increase: 53%

Get Started: What My Family Is Doing Now To Prepare For the Rising Cost of College

Video conference with art students.
42/50
Marcus Chung / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Median salary: $46,420
  • What teachers should be paid: $71,739
  • Percentage increase: 55%
Experienced teacher or professor explaining chemistry or other science over internet to students.
43/50
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Median salary: $47,900
  • What teachers should be paid: $74,326
  • Percentage increase: 55%
English class with student tutor online.
44/50
Maria Symchych-Navrotska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Median salary: $46,320
  • What teachers should be paid: $74,350
  • Percentage increase: 61%
Math Professor using laptop to video chat with University students.
45/50
Eduard Figueres / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median salary: $48,000
  • What teachers should be paid: $77,272
  • Percentage increase: 61%
The teacher wipes down tables in the classroom before students return to school after the coronovirus pandemic.
46/50
izusek / Getty Images

West Virginia

  • Median salary: $44,940
  • What teachers should be paid: $73,979
  • Percentage increase: 65%
Cute young girl colouring in a daycare facility while wearing a protective face mask to avoid the transfer of germs during COVID-19.
47/50
FatCamera / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Median salary: $44,030
  • What teachers should be paid: $72,853
  • Percentage increase: 65%
Portrait shot of Malaysian teacher waving to her online students through live streaming on laptop , amidst Coronavirus pandemic.
48/50
Kanawa_Studio / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Median salary: $44,780
  • What teachers should be paid: $75,663
  • Percentage increase: 69%
Studying, Teaching, Learning, Online, Covid-19, Elementary School.
49/50
Pofuduk Images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Median salary: $43,530
  • What teachers should be paid: $73,781
  • Percentage increase: 69%
Caucasian Female teacher applying disinfectant gel on preschool student hands.
50/50
Juanmonino / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Median salary: $42,180
  • What teachers should be paid: $72,463
  • Percentage increase: 72%

More From GOBankingRates

    Methodology: As Americans anticipate an unprecedented school year, GOBankingRates took a closer look at the varied tasks typically undertaken by teachers and the value of this labor. First, GOBankingRates looked at the breakdown of time teachers spend on various tasks during a typical school day according to the 2012 Primary Sources report from Scholastic and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which surveyed over 10,000 teachers across the country. Then, GOBankingRates identified the core skills required to perform each task and referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook to find other professions that require similar skill sets. GOBankingRates used May 2019 wage data from the BLS to find the median annual and hourly pay rate for each highlighted profession in every state. This allowed GOBankingRates to calculate how much teachers in each state would be compensated for the time they spend on each daily task if they were paid at a rate comparable to the wage earned by a professional in their area with similar skills and duties. Finally, GOBankingRates was able to estimate a hypothetical median annual salary for teachers if they were compensated not just at their regular rate for classroom instruction, but also for all of their non-instruction and after-school tasks at the median rate for professionals who exercise similar skills in their work. GOBankingRates presents (1) the estimated median annual salary for teachers in every state at this adjusted rate alongside the (2) actual May 2019 median annual salary for elementary school teachers, and (3) the percent difference between the two. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 12-13, 2020.

    NOTE: Because most teachers are compensated annually despite the seasonal nature of many school schedules and typically perform other duties over school breaks, GOBankingRates did not estimate a 9-month salary.

    About the Author

    Joel Anderson

    Joel Anderson

    Joel Anderson is a business and finance writer with over a decade of experience writing about the wide world of finance. Based in Los Angeles, he specializes in writing about the financial markets, stocks, macroeconomic concepts and focuses on helping make complex financial concepts digestible for the retail investor.

    Read More

    View All

    Low angle view of teacher with face mask after lockdown, walking outdoors in front of school.
    Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Many parents came to a rather abrupt realization during the coronavirus pandemic about just how tough teachers’ jobs are. Parents suddenly became the at-home teacher, pivoting from showing their children the tricks of long division to talking through how to write a five-paragraph essay. And it wasn’t easy. Parents went through a lot this spring to keep kids focused on their work. And teachers do that every day with a classroom full of students with different personalities, learning styles and personal issues.

    For education experts, this is nothing new. “You might think that teachers’ jobs should be to ‘just teach,'” said Dr. Andy Anderson, a retired professor of science education from Michigan State University. “But children are complicated.  Sometimes they need counseling or personal help. Sometimes children bully other children. Sometimes families are in crisis. Teachers see and must respond to all those parts of their students’ lives, working with families and other professionals as well as their students.  So teachers’ jobs are complicated, too.”

    Save: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

    And are they earning what they are worth for doing these complicated jobs? GOBankingRates defined just how much teachers in your state are underpaid based on what their specialized skills would fetch in the private sector. Using responses to a poll by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about just how much time teachers spend on different tasks every day, the study breaks down what it would cost to cover those hours with area specialists getting paid an average wage for their services. And then that amount was compared to the median salary of elementary school teachers in the state. It’s still likely to understate what teachers do — the study does nothing to account for the additional value of having one individual with functional expertise in so many different fields — but it can put a rough dollar figure on just how far from fair teacher pay in America is.

    Read: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

    So how underpaid are teachers in your state? Here’s a closer look at where teacher salaries are the most — and least — out of line with the local economy. States are in order from the ones that would need the lowest percentage increase to the highest to pay teachers in line with their value. Find out where your state stands as far as paying its teachers.

    Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    California

    • Median salary: $83,360
    • What teachers should be paid: $95,645
    • Percentage increase: 15%

    Connecticut

    • Median salary: $78,530
    • What teachers should be paid: $93,050
    • Percentage increase: 18%

    Massachusetts

    • Median salary: $79,980
    • What teachers should be paid: $94,979
    • Percentage increase: 19%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    New York

    • Median salary: $79,220
    • What teachers should be paid: $94,802
    • Percentage increase: 20%

    Maryland

    • Median salary: $73,640
    • What teachers should be paid: $90,439
    • Percentage increase: 23%

    Alaska

    • Median salary: $73,960
    • What teachers should be paid: $91,850
    • Percentage increase: 24%

    Find Out: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Rhode Island

    • Median salary: $75,310
    • What teachers should be paid: $93,952
    • Percentage increase: 25%

    Oregon

    • Median salary: $68,180
    • What teachers should be paid: $85,948
    • Percentage increase: 26%

    Ohio

    • Median salary: $64,470
    • What teachers should be paid: $81,544
    • Percentage increase: 26%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Pennsylvania

    • Median salary: $66,960
    • What teachers should be paid: $85,124
    • Percentage increase: 27%

    Michigan

    • Median salary: $66,030
    • What teachers should be paid: $84,493
    • Percentage increase: 28%

    Washington

    • Median salary: $68,600
    • What teachers should be paid: $88,991
    • Percentage increase: 30%

    By the Numbers: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    New Jersey

    • Median salary: $69,340
    • What teachers should be paid: $92,029
    • Percentage increase: 33%

    Nebraska

    • Median salary: $58,930
    • What teachers should be paid: $78,223
    • Percentage increase: 33%

    Hawaii

    • Median salary: $62,730
    • What teachers should be paid: $84,232
    • Percentage increase: 34%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Virginia

    • Median salary: $65,620
    • What teachers should be paid: $88,335
    • Percentage increase: 35%

    Delaware

    • Median salary: $62,800
    • What teachers should be paid: $85,173
    • Percentage increase: 36%

    Vermont

    • Median salary: $59,850
    • What teachers should be paid: $81,332
    • Percentage increase: 36%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Wisconsin

    • Median salary: $56,760
    • What teachers should be paid: $77,188
    • Percentage increase: 36%

    Hard Times: 60 Colleges Facing Layoffs Thanks to Coronavirus

    Minnesota

    • Median salary: $61,080
    • What teachers should be paid: $83,109
    • Percentage increase: 36%

    Illinois

    • Median salary: $60,250
    • What teachers should be paid: $82,002
    • Percentage increase: 36%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    New Hampshire

    • Median salary: $59,340
    • What teachers should be paid: $81,194
    • Percentage increase: 37%

    Georgia

    • Median salary: $57,760
    • What teachers should be paid: $79,299
    • Percentage increase: 37%

    Utah

    • Median salary: $54,800
    • What teachers should be paid: $75,762
    • Percentage increase: 38%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Wyoming

    • Median salary: $58,570
    • What teachers should be paid: $81,384
    • Percentage increase: 39%

    Nevada

    • Median salary: $56,170
    • What teachers should be paid: $78,592
    • Percentage increase: 40%

    See Your Options: Are These Pricey School Alternatives Worth It?

    Iowa

    • Median salary: $53,610
    • What teachers should be paid: $75,937
    • Percentage increase: 42%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    New Mexico

    • Median salary: $55,080
    • What teachers should be paid: $78,442
    • Percentage increase: 42%

    Kentucky

    • Median salary: $53,180
    • What teachers should be paid: $76,316
    • Percentage increase: 44%

    Texas

    • Median salary: $56,550
    • What teachers should be paid: $81,369
    • Percentage increase: 44%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Florida

    • Median salary: $53,540
    • What teachers should be paid: $77,550
    • Percentage increase: 45%

    Montana

    • Median salary: $49,750
    • What teachers should be paid: $72,407
    • Percentage increase: 46%

    Tennessee

    • Median salary: $51,980
    • What teachers should be paid: $76,152
    • Percentage increase: 47%
    More From Your Money
    Sponsors of

    Maine

    • Median salary: $51,640
    • What teachers should be paid: $75,967
    • Percentage increase: 47%

    North Dakota

    • Median salary: $52,270
    • What teachers should be paid: $77,560
    • Percentage increase: 48%

    Options: The Best Colleges With Tuition Under $20K

    Kansas

    • Median salary: $48,950
    • What teachers should be paid: $73,350
    • Percentage increase: 50%

    Indiana

    • Median salary: $49,370
    • What teachers should be paid: $74,318
    • Percentage increase: 51%

    Colorado

    • Median salary: $51,450
    • What teachers should be paid: $78,541
    • Percentage increase: 53%

    South Carolina

    • Median salary: $51,600
    • What teachers should be paid: $78,892
    • Percentage increase: 53%

    Alabama

    • Median salary: $51,170
    • What teachers should be paid: $78,322
    • Percentage increase: 53%

    Arkansas

    • Median salary: $47,990
    • What teachers should be paid: $73,554
    • Percentage increase: 53%

    Get Started: What My Family Is Doing Now To Prepare For the Rising Cost of College

    Idaho

    • Median salary: $46,420
    • What teachers should be paid: $71,739
    • Percentage increase: 55%

    Louisiana

    • Median salary: $47,900
    • What teachers should be paid: $74,326
    • Percentage increase: 55%

    Missouri

    • Median salary: $46,320
    • What teachers should be paid: $74,350
    • Percentage increase: 61%

    North Carolina

    • Median salary: $48,000
    • What teachers should be paid: $77,272
    • Percentage increase: 61%

    West Virginia

    • Median salary: $44,940
    • What teachers should be paid: $73,979
    • Percentage increase: 65%

    South Dakota

    • Median salary: $44,030
    • What teachers should be paid: $72,853
    • Percentage increase: 65%

    Arizona

    • Median salary: $44,780
    • What teachers should be paid: $75,663
    • Percentage increase: 69%

    Mississippi

    • Median salary: $43,530
    • What teachers should be paid: $73,781
    • Percentage increase: 69%

    Oklahoma

    • Median salary: $42,180
    • What teachers should be paid: $72,463
    • Percentage increase: 72%

    More From GOBankingRates

      Methodology: As Americans anticipate an unprecedented school year, GOBankingRates took a closer look at the varied tasks typically undertaken by teachers and the value of this labor. First, GOBankingRates looked at the breakdown of time teachers spend on various tasks during a typical school day according to the 2012 Primary Sources report from Scholastic and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which surveyed over 10,000 teachers across the country. Then, GOBankingRates identified the core skills required to perform each task and referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook to find other professions that require similar skill sets. GOBankingRates used May 2019 wage data from the BLS to find the median annual and hourly pay rate for each highlighted profession in every state. This allowed GOBankingRates to calculate how much teachers in each state would be compensated for the time they spend on each daily task if they were paid at a rate comparable to the wage earned by a professional in their area with similar skills and duties. Finally, GOBankingRates was able to estimate a hypothetical median annual salary for teachers if they were compensated not just at their regular rate for classroom instruction, but also for all of their non-instruction and after-school tasks at the median rate for professionals who exercise similar skills in their work. GOBankingRates presents (1) the estimated median annual salary for teachers in every state at this adjusted rate alongside the (2) actual May 2019 median annual salary for elementary school teachers, and (3) the percent difference between the two. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 12-13, 2020.

      NOTE: Because most teachers are compensated annually despite the seasonal nature of many school schedules and typically perform other duties over school breaks, GOBankingRates did not estimate a 9-month salary.

      About the Author

      Joel Anderson

      Joel Anderson

      Joel Anderson is a business and finance writer with over a decade of experience writing about the wide world of finance. Based in Los Angeles, he specializes in writing about the financial markets, stocks, macroeconomic concepts and focuses on helping make complex financial concepts digestible for the retail investor.

      Read More

      Check Out the Next Article

         

      Related Articles

      • MSN
      • Fortune
      • Time Money
      • AOL
      • CNN Money Stream
      • CBS
      Coronavirus Reveals How Much Teachers Should Really Be Paid
      Close popup

      Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

      When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

      Please enter an email.
      Please enter a valid email address.
      There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

      For official contest rules, click here.