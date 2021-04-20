How Coronavirus Revealed America Is Failing Children — and Parents

COVID-19 has turned the world upside down, affecting countless lives and families. In the U.S., more than 560,000 people have died, the unemployment rate is still nearly double what it was before the pandemic and big and small businesses alike have had to close their doors forever. As the country figures out a way forward, two of the trickiest issues have been child care and children’s education.

The question of whether kids and teachers are safe to go back into schools has been a hard one to answer. But keeping kids at home poses other issues, such as the decreased quality of their education and the lack of proper child care for families who can’t afford it.

Read More: 25 Companies Making the Most Money From Coronavirus

The truth is, for all of the ways that the coronavirus has transformed the lives of children and parents, it only has drawn attention to issues that already were affecting them. Take a look at the ways America is letting its kids down — and what you can do to help.