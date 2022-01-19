Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Your Morning Orange Juice Is Getting More Expensive — Here’s Why (And It’s Not a Supply Chain Issue)

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

mom pouring orange juice
©Shutterstock.com

That glass of breakfast OJ Americans have been returning to since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic costs a lot more as we move into 2022 — but don’t go pointing your finger at the global supply chain crisis as the likeliest culprit.

See: Shipping Companies Had a $150 Billion Year Amid Supply Chain Woes — How Their Profit Was Your Loss
Find: Supply Chain Fix: Could Robot Trucks Fill Driver Shortages?

Instead, you can blame citrus disease, lousy weather — and supplies that have been stretched thin by an unexpected rise in demand for orange juice after two decades of falling sales.

Frozen orange juice futures have risen by more than half during the pandemic and hit a two-year high last week, CNN Business reported. On Thursday alone, they spiked 5%. Fruit juice and nonalcoholic drink prices are already up 5.7% in 2022 amid a broader trend that has seen overall food prices rise 6.5% over the past year.

“You have your classical supply-demand mismatch,” Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities analysis firm Hackett Financial Advisors, told CNN Business.

Florida Orange Harvest at Historic Low

That mismatch is due to a combination of smaller-than-anticipated supplies and higher-than-normal demand. As CNN Business noted, the USDA recently said it expects Florida to produce 44.5 million boxes of oranges this year — the lightest harvest since the 1944-45 season, when 42.23 million boxes were produced.

Make Your Money Work for You

That’s bad news for orange juice lovers because Florida produces most of the country’s supply. One of the main problems is “citrus greening,” a disease that leads to smaller oranges, fewer oranges per tree and less orange juice. International growers have also suffered smaller yields because of droughts and other negative weather events.

This is all happening just as many Americans are rekindling their love affair with fruit juice. Demand had been on the decline for 20 years because of health concerns over sugar and calories. But when the pandemic forced more people inside — and led to a rise in breakfast at home — fruit juice suddenly became en vogue again.

Learn: U.S. Employers Plan To Hike Pay by 3.4% in 2022 — Will It Be Enough To Offset Inflation?
Explore: How To Beat Inflation at Costco and Other Grocery Stores

U.S. sales of 100% non-concentrated juices hit $5.5 billion in 2020, up from $5 billion the previous year. Sales remained about the same in 2021, according to Euromonitor International.

“We’re still dealing with demand today that’s well above what it was in 2019, before the pandemic hit,” Hackett said. “So we have this renewed demand at a time that are available supplies are way, way down.”

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.