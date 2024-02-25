Suze Orman and 10 Women in Personal Finance Whose Advice You Don’t Want to Miss

If you’re looking to improve your finances, you’ll probably want to learn from experts. Some of us do that from books, others listen to podcasts and some look to social media and scroll through the advice showcased there.

While you should take any advice you get from social media with a grain of salt, there are some fresh voices to follow and some with decades of experience and tried-and-true personal finance advice. If you don’t know where to start, consider following these women in personal finance.

Jean Chatzky

Jean Chatzky is the CEO of HerMoney and host of the podcast “HerMoney With Jean Chatzky”. With a journalism background that includes editorial stints at Working Woman, Smart Money and Money magazine in the late 1990s, Chatzky became a personal finance editor for NBC’s “Today Show”. She’s also held other media roles where she’s been able to put her personal finance know-how to good use.

On her podcast, Chatzky covers a wide berth of personal finance topics ranging from how career decisions impact money to investing for women, behavioral finance, how divorce impacts your finances and entrepreneurship along with the latest news and trends. Chatzky has also written several books including her most recent, Women with Money: The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (and, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve.

Dasha Kennedy

Dasha Kennedy, also known as The Broke Black Girl is a financial activist as well as a personal finance expert. She has posts on saving challenges, and addresses budgeting and saving through the lens of “the journey to financial wellness is a marathon, not a sprint.”

You may find her posts and videos are motivating and practical as they break down money tips into small, actionable steps that you can implement immediately. Kennedy’s messaging is based on her own experiences and her mission is financial empowerment for marginalized communities, with a focus on Black women.

She has a book deal with Simon & Schuster for Moving Beyond Broke to be released in 2025.

Farnoosh Torabi

Financial expert, journalist, author and podcaster Farnoosh Torabi has been sharing money advice for a few decades. She’s the author of several books including “You’re So Money – Live Rich Even When You’re Not”, which is aimed at young adults who want to live richer lives and be smarter with money, and “When She Makes More”, which takes on the dynamic that can occur when a female is the breadwinner in a traditional relationship.

She’s also the creator and host of the “So Money” podcast where she addresses a plethora of money topics through interviews with personal finance experts and offers real-world, actionable advice for audiences who want to feel empowered by their money decisions.

Nicole Lapin

First known as a news anchor for several major networks including CNN, Nicole Lapin is known as the author of the bestselling “Rich Bitch” book and later “Boss Bitch”.

She connects with her audience by sharing her story as a finance anchor making low wages and finding herself in credit card debt. Now, she shares her story and others that are designed to help educate women on money topics, making them accessible and easy to understand. Her podcast”Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin”addresses financial topics including investing, budgeting, career development and entrepreneurship.

She covers trending money topics with the tone of an ‘in-the-know’ smart girlfriend who will tell you what to do.

Carla Harris

Although not as well-known as others on this list, make sure you’re paying attention to what Carla Harris has to say. The personal finance expert, author and speaker (and a nationally acclaimed gospel singer) shares “Carla’s Pearls,” advice for leaders that she acquired during her years working on Wall Street.

Her recent book, “Lead to Win: How to Be a Powerful, Impactful, Influential Leader in Any Environment” won a 2024 Anthem award. She was also named to the 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America in Fortune magazine, as well as other top lists by Fortune and other magazines.

You can catch snippets of her talks on her social media and inspiring videos on her YouTube channel. You’ll get seasoned career advice on how to be a better leader and employee, and tips for climbing the ladder.

Tori Dunlap

Although younger than many others on our list, don’t discount personal finance author and influencer Tori Dunlap. Known as the “Financial Feminist”, it’s also the title of her bestselling book and podcast.

Dunlap talks about her savings goal of $100,000 by the time she turned 25 and how she accomplished that within three months of her 25th birthday. In addition to wanting to make women rich by encouraging them to take control over their financial lives, she encourages investing, advocating for yourself, and advises to be strategic with spending by identifying what matters most.

If you want to connect with her, you can find her on Instagram, where she has 1.6 million followers, or TikTok, where she boasts an impressive 2.4 million followers.

Erika Kullberg

Erika Kullberg educates her social media audiences on personal finance through the lens of a corporate lawyer. This attorney has over 9.2 million followers on TikTok, 5.3 million on Instagram and hosts the successful “Erika Taught Me” podcast and YouTube channel.

She coaches her audiences through tricky personal finance situations-like the “fine print” they’ll likely encounter in contracts–and interviews money experts like Dave Ramsey, entrepreneurs including Arianna Huffington and Gary Vee and real estate professionals such as Ryan Serhant for their advice.

Erin Lowry

“Broke Millennial” Erin Lowry has turned her personal finance woes into a six-figure-plus annual income. She’s a speaker and author of three books including “Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together”.

She is known for covering personal finance topics in a conversational, relatable tone and giving advice to those who feel like they have “worthless degrees” but still want to earn a great income, save and invest.

In addition to her books, you can get more of Lowry’s advice on her Broke Millennial blog or Instagram feed.

Paula Pant

Paula Pant is a personal finance journalist, author, speaker, and podcast host of the “Afford Anything” podcast. She covers money topics that run the gamut but she is particularly well versed in budgeting, money mindset topics, the FIRE movement (Financially Independent Retire Early), real estate investing and side hustles or entrepreneurship.

When answering listener questions, she gives it to them straight, sometimes with the assistance of a guest host Joe Saul-Sehy, a former financial advisor and co-host of the successful podcast “Stacking Benjamins”.

Pant also starred in the Netflix documentary “Get Smart with Money” alongside another female financial expert, Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche.

Haley Sacks

You might know “Zillennial expert” Haley Sacks as Mrs. Dow Jones on Instagram and TikTok (note: she’s not affiliated with the actual Dow Jones).

A “financial influencer”, Mrs. Dow Jones is known for her captivating social media videos designed to be a “Zillennial translator for financial education.” Sacks covers celebrity money news and topics like “How much do you need to make to afford a Range Rover.” She also covers how much she spends on outings and activities, provides advice on investing, tipping around the holidays and taxes, and shares fun memes and videos about personal finance topics.

While a little nontraditional, watch a few videos and you’re bound to learn something.

Suze Orman

It wouldn’t be a list of prominent women in the personal finance space if it didn’t include Suze Orman.

The personal finance expert and speaker has published bestselling books (nine personal finance titles including a children’s book), hosts the popular “Women and Money” podcast and hosted “The Suze Orman Show” on CNBC for 13 years (which now can be found on Amazon Prime).

The spirit of Orman’s podcast (and general messaging) caters to women who know that “money itself is not the end goal, it’s the means to living a full and meaningful life.” Orman has a wealth of knowledge on all topics related to finances, particularly how women think about it. Her messaging is one of empowerment, and she preaches for people to have “power over your money.”

