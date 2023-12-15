6 Key Signs You’re Bad With Money and What To Do About It

bymuratdeniz / iStock/Getty Images

Financial literacy is more important than ever. Recognizing signs of poor money management can be the first step toward building a healthier financial future. Here are six key signs that you might be bad with money and strategies to address them.

1. Living Paycheck to Paycheck

If you find yourself anxiously waiting for the next payday to cover basic expenses, it’s a clear sign of financial distress. This cycle often means you’re not saving or investing for your future.

What to do: Start by creating a budget. Track your expenses and income, categorize them, and identify areas where you can cut back. Even saving a small amount consistently can break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.

2. Carrying High Credit Card Balances

Relying heavily on credit cards and carrying high balances can lead to a debt trap due to high interest rates.

What to do. Aim to pay more than the minimum payment each month. Consider transferring your balance to a card with a lower interest rate or a 0% introductory rate. Avoid using your credit cards for non-essential purchases.

3. No Emergency Fund

Not having an emergency fund for unexpected expenses, like medical bills or car repairs, can cause you to accrue debt.

What to do: Start small by setting aside a portion of your income each month into a separate savings account. Your goal should be to save enough to cover three to six months of living expenses.

Investing for Everyone

4. Impulsive Spending

Frequent impulsive purchases, especially for items you don’t need, can derail your financial goals.

What to do: Implement a waiting period for non-essential purchases. Give yourself 24 to 48 hours to decide if you really need the item. This time allows you to evaluate its necessity and impact on your budget.

5. Ignoring Debts and Bills

If you avoid looking at your bank statements or bills, it’s a sign of financial avoidance.

What to do: Organize all your debts and due dates. Set reminders for bill payments and consider setting up automatic payments. Tackling debts head-on can also involve negotiating payment plans with creditors.

6. Lack of Financial Goals

Not having clear financial goals can lead to aimless spending.

What to do: Set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) financial goals. Whether it’s saving for a house, retirement, or a vacation, having clear goals can motivate you to manage your money effectively.

The Takeaway

Recognizing these signs is the first step toward financial wellness. Implementing these strategies requires discipline and commitment, but the payoff is a more secure and stress-free financial future. Remember, it’s not just about earning money but also about managing it wisely.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone