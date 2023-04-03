Almost 50% of All High-Income Earners Live Paycheck to Paycheck, New Report Says

While low-income consumers struggle the most to make ends meet, even high-income consumers are feeling the effects of inflation. As of February 2023, 62% of U.S. consumers live paycheck to paycheck, a new report found.

A new analysis released through a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration looked at how U.S. consumers are turning to alternative sources of income to supplement what they receive from their regular job. The report, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report,” found that 48% of high-income earners, or those making over $100,000 per year, lived paycheck to paycheck in February 2023. This is up from 47% the same time last year.

The number of middle-income consumers — those making between $50,000 and $100,000 annually — living paycheck to paycheck remained at 62%. Low-income consumers — those making under $50,000 — made some progress over the last year, with 75% reporting living paycheck-to-paycheck in 2023 compared to 79% in 2022.

PYMNTS noted that these shifts reflect financial shifts in the economy, “further highlighting that struggling consumers have adapted to recent economic changes.” For example, 60% of consumers reported being employed, but almost half had a side job or other source of supplemental income.

“While consumers have adjusted to inflationary pressures by budgeting and spending less, many have turned to supplemental income with a side job or alternative income sources to improve their financial standing,” Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub, said in a company press release.

The data suggests that turning to supplemental income will continue to gain momentum. Fifty-one percent of those who have not received supplemental income in the last three months are at least somewhat likely to find another income source within the next 12 months.