Money / Financial Planning

Americans are Looking for Bitcoin Life Insurance

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

May 20, 2021
Sofia, Bulgaria - April 24, 2014: Studio shot of bitcoin in a row on black background .
filadendron / Getty Images

Almost half of current life insurance and annuity owners already hold digital assets, and they now looking for their insurance carrier to provide more direct and indirect cryptocurrency exposure through insurance products, according to the new survey released by NYDIG, a technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin.

With more than 46 million Americans owning Bitcoin today, insurance carriers have an opportunity to provide more exposure to it.

One of the key findings of the survey is that half of people surveyed want to receive all or some of their insurance payouts in Bitcoin.

In addition, the survey notes that 75% of respondents expressed at least some interest in learning more about Bitcoin annuities and Bitcoin life insurance, and of those who don’t yet own digitals assets, 55% said they may consider it in the future.

Nearly 4 out of 5 survey respondents also expressed at least some interest in life insurance or annuity products that provide indirect Bitcoin exposure.

“Cryptocurrency is an exciting development in the world of alternative finance, but insurance companies are conservative in their outlook, and it’s very predictable that they are proceeding with caution,” David Grasso, CEO of BoldTV told GOBankingRates. “They have a long-term view, and cryptocurrency is too new to just automatically assimilate it as an asset class without question.”

Some insurers are starting to dip their toes in cryptos, such as Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., who said in December 2020 that it purchased $100 million in Bitcoin for its general investment account, as well as a $5 million equity stake in NYDIG. “We are proud of this incredible moment in the history of both Bitcoin and the insurance industry. This reflects the expansion of Bitcoin to insurance company general investment accounts,” Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, said in a statement at the time.

More From GOBankingRates 

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

