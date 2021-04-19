The Best Money Experts for Each Generation

The Best Money Experts for Each GenerationNo matter your age, there's a money pro who gets you.
Some of the many great financial experts out there are generalists — jacks of all trades who can competently field questions about real estate, retirement and anything in between. Others are specialists who excel at things like budgeting or investing. Then there are those who speak to specific age groups.
GOBankingRates used a variety of sources to identify 66 of the most trusted and most popular money experts in America. In the process, it became clear that some of those authors, podcasters, radio hosts, news columnists, TV personalities and celebrity advisors had a special knack for speaking to specific generations.
The following is an introduction to four of the country’s biggest financial pros and the generations they click with — even if they’re not of those generations themselves. There’s one for Gen Z, one for millennials, one for Gen X and one for the baby boomers. Read on to meet your financial match depending on your age.
Gen Z: Farnoosh Torabi
Farnoosh Torabi rose to prominence just as Gen Z was coming of age — and Torabi recognized a new kind of danger facing the only generation that never knew life before social media. She’s now one of the most authentic voices speaking to that young generation, and a recent interview with CNBC shows just how well she grasps the challenges they face.
When research showed that 44% of Gen Zers have been influenced by social media to spend money they didn’t have, Torabi offered some sage advice.
“People who exhibit a certain lifestyle on social media — you don’t actually know what their bank accounts look like,” Torabi told CNBC. “If you find yourself going down rabbit holes on Instagram, make sure you mute the accounts that are leaving you feeling less than.”
Millennials: Suze Orman
When TheLadders asked celebrity finance maven Suze Orman about her advice to millennials, the so-called "Matriarch of Money" reminded them never to pass up an opportunity to save for retirement with someone else’s cash.
"If you work for a corporation that offers a 401(k), a 403(b), a TSP, whatever it is — that matches your contribution," she said. "I don’t care if you don’t have a pot to pee in, I don’t care about how much credit card debt you have, I don’t care about any of that. You cannot pass up free money."
Gen X: Grant Cardone
Gen Xers are on deck for retirement, but there’s still time to make a few good — or bad — moves that could change everything in their golden years.
Self-made millionaire/sales guru Grant Cardone thinks one of the good ones is to go Orman-opposite and stop contributing to their 401(k)s right away. That advice runs contrary to everything Gen Xers have been told their whole lives about saving for retirement, but Cardone made his bones on bold ideas.
He said to CNBC: "Why would I go to work, have my employer give me another $6,000 a year and then take that money and send it off to Wall Street, where I can’t even touch it for 30 years?"
Cardone insists that neither that Gen Xers nor anyone else can save their way to financial freedom. Instead, he wants them to earn their way to their goals by taking that savings and investing it in a business or some other wealth generator.
Baby Boomers: Jim Cramer
In March, a hedge fund called Archegos collapsed after borrowing more money than it ever should have been allowed to, dragging a bunch of big stocks down with it. Seeing it as even more proof that the market was rigged, legions of cynical baby boomers threw up their hands and looked for a mattress to stuff their money under.
Jim Cramer, a boomer himself, cautioned his generation to keep the faith and stay the course now that retirement is here.
"If you think the game is rigged you are most likely going to put your statements in a drawer and just say ‘the heck with it’..." Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "That's a loser's point of view, though. It's the one that many younger investors adopted in 2000 and 2001…I don't want you to do that. I want you to stay focused, look for opportunity, understand that the business isn't rigged, it just, at many times lacks effective self-policing or policing by the government."
