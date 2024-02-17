Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Dave Ramsey: 3 Financial Benefits of Downsizing Your Home

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Dave Ramsey
©Dave Ramsey

You might want to downsize your home for various reasons. Maybe your children are now adults, or you’re close to retirement, or you simply just want to save money. Whatever the reason might be, financial guru and podcast host Dave Ramsey said that while doing so might initially feel like a step down, “a closer look reveals quite a few upsides.”

“Saving money, saving time and having less clutter in your life. Downsizing could be just the fresh start you and your family need!,” he argued in an article.

Lower Your Mortgage Payment and ‘Attack your Debt Snowball’

With a lower mortgage, you can use that freed money toward paying your debt.

“Let’s say you owe $18,000 on your student loan. With a 6% interest rate and a minimum payment of $200 a month, you’ll be paying on that loan for 10 more years!” wrote Ramsey.

Boost Your Retirement Fund

Once you’re debt-free, it’s time to build wealth for the future, argued Ramsey. He recommended investing 15% of your household income into Roth IRAs and pretax-retirement plans.

“If you’re still working your way up to 15%, that extra $500 could be the push you need to get there. And, boy, the difference $500 could make!” he wrote.

A third financial benefit to downsizing is that you can use that extra money to trade in your mortgage for a paid-off home.

Investing for Everyone

“Use the proceeds from selling your current home to pay cash for a smaller one. Just imagine what you could do with no mortgage holding you down!” argued Ramsey.

Additional Financial Advantages of Downsizing Your Home

As Experian explained, downsizing also translates into lower utility bills. So can eliminating a yard and lawn, which can significantly lower water bills.

In addition, a smaller house will also generally cost less to insure, according to Experian.

Finally, it could also lower your tax bill.

“Because square footage is a factor in assessing a home’s value for tax purposes, property taxes are generally lower for smaller homes,” according to Experian, which noted that it could be wise to consider moving to a state with lower or no income taxes, property taxes and sales taxes.

“Florida and Nevada are popular choices for downsizing retirees partly because neither has state income tax,” Experian pointed out.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Financial Planning


Comparing Different Financial Planners

Related Content

5 Financial Tips That Will Help You Make It to the Upper Class

Money

5 Financial Tips That Will Help You Make It to the Upper Class

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Private Banking vs. Wealth Management: How To Tell Which One Is Best for You

Wealth

Private Banking vs. Wealth Management: How To Tell Which One Is Best for You

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Are Ghost Jobs? (And 5 Ways To Avoid Them)

Money

What Are Ghost Jobs? (And 5 Ways To Avoid Them)

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Barbara Corcoran Became the ‘Queen of New York Real Estate’

Money

How Barbara Corcoran Became the 'Queen of New York Real Estate'

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’re Not as Poor as You Think

Money

8 Signs You're Not as Poor as You Think

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

If You Majored in One of These 18 Subjects, You’ll Likely Have a Comfortable Retirement

Money

If You Majored in One of These 18 Subjects, You'll Likely Have a Comfortable Retirement

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

86% of Employees Are Financially Stressed — 3 Perks They Need Beyond a Paycheck

Money

86% of Employees Are Financially Stressed -- 3 Perks They Need Beyond a Paycheck

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Financial Coaches Can Help You Build Confidence — And Wealth

Money

8 Ways Financial Coaches Can Help You Build Confidence -- And Wealth

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Prefer Side Gigs? Land Remote Freelance Jobs With the Top 10 Companies Hiring

Side Gigs

Prefer Side Gigs? Land Remote Freelance Jobs With the Top 10 Companies Hiring

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Biden Inflation Plummets to Record Lows — Were Prices Lower in the Trump Economy?

Money

Biden Inflation Plummets to Record Lows -- Were Prices Lower in the Trump Economy?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Salary You Need To Afford Rent in Every State

Money

The Salary You Need To Afford Rent in Every State

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Get a Bigger Paycheck at Your Next Job — Expert Swears One Interview Tactic Succeeds ‘Time and Time Again

Money

Get a Bigger Paycheck at Your Next Job -- Expert Swears One Interview Tactic Succeeds 'Time and Time Again

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Money

How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Grew Up Rich

Wealth

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Grew Up Rich

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Beyond Food Stamps: Over 9M Americans Qualify for Section 8 Housing — Do You?

Money

Beyond Food Stamps: Over 9M Americans Qualify for Section 8 Housing -- Do You?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Don’t Share Finances With Anyone but Your Spouse — Here’s Why

Money

Dave Ramsey: Don't Share Finances With Anyone but Your Spouse -- Here's Why

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!