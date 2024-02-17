Jaspreet Singh: His 10-Step Formula for Becoming a Millionaire

Jaspreet Singh / Jaspreet Singh

Do you want to become a millionaire? It’s possible to grow your wealth and reach millionaire status. Financial YouTuber Jaspreet Singh revealed his 10-step formula for attaining this goal. Here’s what he had to say.

1. Understand the Wealthy Mindset and Money Rules

The journey begins with a mindset shift. Singh emphasizes the importance of overcoming negative associations with money rooted in one’s upbringing. He argues that wealth creation is about managing finances and fostering a positive relationship with money. Believing in the abundance of wealth and one’s ability to achieve it is key.

2. Work to Save Your First $2,000

Singh advises starting with a tangible goal– saving $2,000. This step is important for building an emergency fund, safeguarding against unforeseen expenses without resorting to high-interest debt.

3. Pay Down High-Interest Debts

High-interest debt, particularly from credit cards, is a significant barrier to building wealth. Singh suggests prioritizing its repayment, as the guaranteed return from clearing these debts often surpasses potential investment gains.

4. Build a Financial System

Adopting a structured financial plan, like Singh’s 75/15/10 plan, is vital. This strategy involves allocating 75% of income to spending, 15% to investing, and 10% to savings, ensuring a balanced approach to financial growth and security.

5. Pay Down Non-Credit Card Debt

Singh recommends addressing lower interest rate debts next, excluding mortgages. This step focuses on eliminating liabilities that, while not as urgent as high-interest debt, can still hinder financial progress.

6. Decide Between Paying Down a Mortgage vs. Investing

Investing or paying down a mortgage early depends on several factors, including the interest rate and personal risk tolerance. Singh suggests a balanced approach, weighing the potential returns of investments against the benefits of reducing mortgage debt.

7. Increase Cash Flow from Investments

The goal here is to generate enough cash flow from investments to exceed expenses. Singh advocates for investing in assets that provide regular income, such as dividend-paying stocks or rental properties, to achieve financial freedom.

8. Work to Double Your Income

Singh encourages ambitious goals, like doubling your income, through self-improvement, skill acquisition, and potentially starting a business. This step is about expanding your earning potential to fuel further investment.

9. Build Asset Protection Systems

As wealth grows, protecting it becomes increasingly important. Singh advises seeking legal and financial advice to safeguard assets from lawsuits and other risks, emphasizing the need for insurance, estate planning, and tax optimization.

10. Leave a Legacy

Singh touches on the importance of legacy, encouraging the wealthy to give back through philanthropy, mentorship, and other means. This step is about using wealth to make a positive impact on the world.

Bottom Line

Singh’s formula is not just about becoming rich but about transforming your financial life through discipline, education, and a positive mindset. By following these steps, you can start your journey toward millionaire status.

