Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 9: Kim Kiyosaki Shares How To Strategize Your Cash Flow and Her Formula to Financial Freedom

This Episode

Figuring out how to unlock financial freedom in today’s economy is truly important. From understanding stocks and assets to learning the language of money, these are all important things to keep in mind when expanding your financial knowledge. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull takes a deep dive with the CEO of the Rich Dad Company, Kim Kiyosaki, about how to make unlock wealth by making your money work for you.

Kiyosaki is no stranger to financial wisdom or success. She has a lifetime of experience in business, real estate, and investing to support the Rich Dad mission of financial education. In this episode, she shares impactful tips and best practices for investing and money management, especially as a woman.

Listen to the full episode to find out how to make your money work for you.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Building Wealth

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

