Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 8: NFL Star Brandon Copeland Discusses How To Build Financial Confidence and a Healthy Money Mindset

Michael Owens/The Players' Tribu / Michael Owens/The Players' Tribu

This Episode

How can you overcome self-doubt about money to build confidence and what strategies can you use to manage your confidence? In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Brandon Copeland, former Patriots linebacker and investor on the real estate Netflix show “Buy My House,” about how to overcome a poor money mindset and increase financial knowledge to reach your financial goals.

Copeland gives helpful tips about how to understand your financial choices by checking your emotions and individual values.

He discusses with Jaime how to:

Grasp the vital role financial literacy and self-esteem play in effective decision-making.

Harmonize your financial objectives with your individual values and aspirations.

Discover valuable resources and connections for enhancing your financial comprehension.

Listen to the full episode to find out more tips about how to overcome your self-doubt and expand your financial literacy.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch on your device.

Building Wealth

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

More From GOBankingRates