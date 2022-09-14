Live Richer, Episode 17: SVP of Synchrony Bank Samantha Melting Shares Unexpected Ways Losing a Spouse Can Affect Your Finances and Retirement

In this episode, Jaime Catmull speaks with SVP and Head of Consumer Bank at Synchrony Bank Samantha Melting about how to save for retirement during inflation and navigating finances after losing a spouse.

Melting dives in on what financial planning looks like after losing her late husband and gives tips on how to plan for retirement during tough economic times. From tips on types of strategies to implement for retirement to her personal journey of becoming a widow– she gives her first account of how to manage as the sole breadwinner after a loss.

Listen to the full episode to get advice on how to save during a personal emergency, loss of income, and having transparent financial planning with your partner.

This episode is sponsored by Synchrony Bank.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

