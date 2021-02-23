What a Mostly Democratic Congress Means for Your Bank Account

The president (any president) can only accomplish so much without the support of Congress. Though President Joe Biden squarely won the election in November, his victory was somewhat limited in that a lot of the work he wanted to do would eventually need to go through Congress and be initiated by it. Were he to face a majority Republican Congress, it would have been highly likely that many of his missions would have been shut down.

Fortunately for the Biden administration, the Democrats edged out Republicans in Congress, and now they have the majority, however slim. As such, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should be able to see more of their proposals passed — the keyword here being “should.” What might this mean for you and your bank account? GOBankingRates consulted a number of experts to find out.