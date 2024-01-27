Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

One Year Before Retirement: 5 Frugal Habits To Pick Up Now

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A retired couple holds each other as they stand on the beach and enjoy retirement.
Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com

As you approach the final year before retirement, it’s important to focus on frugal practices that can greatly enhance your financial stability during your golden years. Adopting these habits can ensure a comfortable and stress-free retirement. Here are five key frugal habits to start now.

1. Budgeting and Expense Tracking

Budgeting is the cornerstone of financial prudence, especially as you near retirement. Start by reviewing your current expenses and categorizing them. Identify areas where you can cut back, like dining out, subscription services, or luxury purchases.

Implement a strict budget that aligns with your retirement income projections. This might include your pension, Social Security benefits, and any personal savings or investments. Use budgeting apps or tools to track your spending and stay within your limits. This practice will not only save money but also give you a realistic view of your retirement spending patterns.

2. Embracing a Minimalist Lifestyle

A minimalist lifestyle is about living with less and finding joy in simplicity. This doesn’t mean you have to give up all comforts, but rather make conscious choices about what you truly need.

Start decluttering your home and life. Sell or donate items you no longer use. This can also be a great way to make some extra cash. Embrace the idea of quality over quantity. Invest in things that are durable and necessary, avoiding impulsive buys. Living minimally reduces expenses and can lead to a more organized and peaceful retirement life.

Investing for Everyone

3. Smart Grocery Shopping and Meal Planning

Food expenses can take up a significant portion of a retiree’s budget. Adopt smart grocery shopping habits to save money. Here are some tips:

  • Plan your meals for the week and make a grocery list accordingly. This prevents impulse purchases.
  • Buy in bulk when it makes sense but use caution when buying perishable items in large quantities.
  • Look for discounts, coupons, and sales at your local grocery store.
  • Consider generic brands, which are often cheaper and of similar quality to name brands.
  • Explore community gardens or start a small garden at home to grow your own vegetables and herbs.

4. Energy Efficiency at Home

Reducing utility bills can lead to substantial savings. Focus on making your home more energy-efficient:

  • Unplug appliances when not in use to avoid ‘phantom’ energy consumption.
  • Install a programmable thermostat to better control heating and cooling expenses.
  • Consider energy-efficient appliances if replacements are needed.
  • Seal any drafts around doors and windows to reduce heating and cooling costs.

 5. Affordable Entertainment and Socializing

Retirement should still be enjoyable, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend a lot. Look for affordable or free entertainment options:

  • Utilize public libraries for books, movies, and even community events.
  • Explore local parks and outdoor activities that are usually free.
  • Look for senior discounts at museums, theaters, and other cultural venues.
  • Host potluck dinners with friends instead of dining out.
  • Engage in hobbies that are low-cost, like gardening, knitting, or bird watching.

Bottom Line

By incorporating these five frugal habits into your lifestyle during the last year before retirement, you’ll set yourself up for a financially secure and fulfilling retirement. It’s about making small, sustainable changes that can have a big impact on your financial health in the years to come.

Investing for Everyone

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Financial Planning


Comparing Different Financial Planners

Related Content

8 Ways You Can Get a Break on Your Bills If You’re Poor

Money

8 Ways You Can Get a Break on Your Bills If You're Poor

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: 7 Money Trends He Can’t Stand and How They Impact Your Wealth

Wealth

Ramit Sethi: 7 Money Trends He Can't Stand and How They Impact Your Wealth

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade You Won’t Be Able To Afford These Schools

Wealth

In Less Than a Decade You Won't Be Able To Afford These Schools

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barber Coins Are Worth Thousands: Here’s How To Spot Them in Your Spare Change

Wealth

Barber Coins Are Worth Thousands: Here's How To Spot Them in Your Spare Change

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Richest Small Town in Every State

Money

The Richest Small Town in Every State

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: Why the Cheap Will Never Get Rich

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki: Why the Cheap Will Never Get Rich

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 7 Major Cities in the UK

Money

How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 7 Major Cities in the UK

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Money

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt in 5 Minutes

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt in 5 Minutes

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says These 7 Habits Keep The Majority of Americans Poor

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says These 7 Habits Keep The Majority of Americans Poor

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Bills You Never Have To Pay as a Renter

Money

8 Bills You Never Have To Pay as a Renter

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Money

Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in Every State

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: What Are Your Options if You Inherit an IRA or 401(k)?

Money

Dave Ramsey: What Are Your Options if You Inherit an IRA or 401(k)?

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: The One Easy Money Move Everyone Should Make Right Now

Money

Suze Orman: The One Easy Money Move Everyone Should Make Right Now

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!