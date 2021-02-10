How To Reset on Your Financial Goals for 2021

If you’re falling behind on your 2021 financial goals, rest assured — it’s totally normal. Look at the year we just emerged from — it was a nightmare. And much of that nightmare has continued amid political unrest and the viciously ongoing pandemic that has claimed 460,000 lives in the U.S.

“We’ve seen during 2020 leading into 2021, the turmoil associated with the economic fallout due to COVID-19 and associated job losses is unprecedented. There has been social unrest, injustice and widespread economic inequality,” said Keisha Blair, an economist, policy expert and author. “It has become clear that in order to reset financial goals in 2021 — and this is something I tell my coaching clients — the emphasis has to be on achieving financial resilience (i.e. the ability to bounce back financially after a life-altering setback) and financial resourcefulness as a part of financial goals for 2021 and wealth building.”

But how do you reset your goals when the circumstances of life still feel pitted against you? Here’s what money experts recommend when your expectations go awry or you feel like everything is beyond your control.

