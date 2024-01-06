Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Did Your Savings Just Hit $50,000? Here Are 5 Expenses You Might Want to Reconsider in 2024

3 min Read
By Martin Dasko
Smiling young 30s woman in eyewear looking at smartphone screen, feeling satisfied with fast secure online service, paying household bills taxes or insurance, managing budget, calculating expenses.
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you’re focused on saving money, you may have to make certain sacrifices to reach your financial goals. The good news is that you can alter your approach once you hit a significant financial milestone like $50,000 in savings.

Here are five expenses to review after you reach that goal.

1. Consider A CD

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a low-risk method for growing your savings. You’ll get a fixed interest rate for a specific period of time, and with some CDs currently offering 5.5% or more returns on your money, it’s an ideal time to take advantage of this savings opportunity.

If you’re not ready to jump into the stock market or real estate, CDs may be a good option.

2. Get The Most Out Of High-Yield Savings Accounts

You might also want to take advantage of the higher interest rates provided by a high-yield savings account (HYSA) to maximize your returns. Make sure to research different banks and rates to ensure you’re getting the best option for your money.  

3. Create a Budget

In addition to growing your savings, you’ll want to create a budget you can follow. Here are a few questions to ask as you build your budget:

  • What are my financial goals? For instance, do I want to buy a home or become debt-free? It’s crucial to list your financial goals so that you know what you’re working towards. 
  • Where can I save money? You’ll want to review your spending to determine any subscriptions or expenses you can reduce or eliminate. 
  • How much will I save? You want to determine how much of your income you’ll put towards retirement and investing for your future. 
Investing for Everyone

4. Build An Emergency Fund

Once you’ve built up a significant savings account, it’s time to focus on establishing a separate emergency fund so that you have the money to handle any unexpected expenses. These may include car repairs, paying your bills if you lose your job, or replacing your stove.  

Dave Ramsey, the popular personal finance expert, recommends starting with a small emergency fund of $1,000 before building up to three to six months’ worth of living expenses. Whatever approach you take, the goal is to have enough in your emergency fund to provide you with the peace of mind knowing that you’re covered financially if anything happens. 

5. Pay Down Your High-Interest Debt

If you have money saved up in a separate account, you may want to think about paying off your high-interest debt so that you can focus on investing and saving. While Ramsey suggests paying down your lowest balance first to build momentum, you may want to consider paying off the balance with the highest interest first. 

Whichever method you use, the sooner you become debt-free, the sooner you can fully focus your efforts on your future financial goals. 

Closing Thoughts

Revisiting your expenses, investing goals, creating a budget and a debt payoff plan are all important steps to take this year once you’ve accumulated a significant amount of savings. You want to make the right financial moves to reach your financial goals and make sure your money is working for you.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Learn More About Financial Planning

Related Content

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Your Step-by-Step Plan To Becoming a Millionaire in 2024

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Your Step-by-Step Plan To Becoming a Millionaire in 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

Money

Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Genius Things Barbara Corcoran Says To Do With Your Money

Money

5 Genius Things Barbara Corcoran Says To Do With Your Money

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 3 Mistakes Rich Boomers Make When Passing on Wealth

Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: 3 Mistakes Rich Boomers Make When Passing on Wealth

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Barbara Ginty: Why Saving for Retirement Is Different for Younger Generations

Money

Money Expert Barbara Ginty: Why Saving for Retirement Is Different for Younger Generations

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Earn Quick Money Watching TV

Side Gigs

5 Ways To Earn Quick Money Watching TV

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: This Is How Much You Should Save in Your Roth IRA in 2024

Money

Suze Orman: This Is How Much You Should Save in Your Roth IRA in 2024

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Things That Are Affordable in the US but Not in Europe

Money

7 Best Things That Are Affordable in the US but Not in Europe

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Touch Your 401(k) Until You Reach This Milestone

Money

Don't Touch Your 401(k) Until You Reach This Milestone

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Seeking Remote Work in 2024? Experts Say Do This To Secure 7 Fastest-Growing Jobs

Money

Seeking Remote Work in 2024? Experts Say Do This To Secure 7 Fastest-Growing Jobs

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways the Middle Class Can Build Wealth Over the Next 5 Years

Money

5 Ways the Middle Class Can Build Wealth Over the Next 5 Years

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Here’s a Morning Routine That Can Improve Your Financial Health

Money

Experts: Here's a Morning Routine That Can Improve Your Financial Health

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best and Worst Jobs To Retire Early From

Money

The Best and Worst Jobs To Retire Early From

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Unusual Ways To Cut Your Cost of Living in Retirement

Money

7 Unusual Ways To Cut Your Cost of Living in Retirement

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 5 Most Fiscally Responsible Ways to Spend Your Annual Bonus in 2024

Money

These Are the 5 Most Fiscally Responsible Ways to Spend Your Annual Bonus in 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!