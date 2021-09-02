Amazon Plans To Hire 55,000 Workers for Tech and Corporate Jobs

Amazon is planning to add 55,000 tech and corporate jobs globally in its first hiring push since new Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy took the helm in July. This is expected to come ahead of the company’s Career Day, scheduled to begin September 15.

“There are so many jobs during the pandemic that have been displaced or have been altered, and there are so many people who are thinking about different and new jobs,” Jassy told Reuters, citing a U.S. survey from PwC which stated that 65% of workers are looking for a new challenge.

The new hiring push would represent a 20% increase for Amazon’s tech and corporate staff, which is currently around 275,000 globally, the company said. Jassy also explained that these new roles are needed to help keep up with the demand in retail, advertising and cloud computing — all of which saw massive boosts since the onset of the pandemic.

New positions at Amazon include engineering, research science and robotics roles, which Reuters reported are largely new to the company rather than jobs that others have quit. Over 40,000 of the new jobs will be in the United States, while the remainder of the 55,000 will be in countries such as India, Germany and Japan.

Jassy said that Amazon has been “very competitive on the compensation side.” He also explained how they’ve “led the way in the $15 minimum wage,” mentioniong that in some states, the average starting salary is closer to $17 an hour.

Amazon has hired over 450,000 people in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, and is now the largest job creator in the U.S., per their press release.

Last updated: September 2, 2021