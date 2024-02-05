Advertiser Disclosure
Career Expert Shares Ideal ‘Salary Expectation’ Response for Job Interviews

2 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Multicultural diverse candidates sit on chairs wait for interview have fun talking, happy multiethnic diverse applicants speak and chat joke laugh before hiring process, employment concept.
PixelsEffect / Getty Images

One of the most common questions posed by the employer during a job interview is what your salary expectations are. This can be difficult to answer at times since you want to put yourself in the best position to get the highest salary possible.

Career and money expert Erin McGoff explained more about the best things to do and things to avoid when it comes to salary negotiation, via TikTok.

Companies Want To Gauge Your Salary Expectations

Companies often pose the salary expectation question right off the bat because they want to see how little you’ll be willing to accept — or if your salary expectations are totally out of their range. It’s important to be cautious whether you disclose a low number or a higher number.

“If you say too low of a number, you risk them lowballing you, and if you say too high a number, you can risk them writing you off as too expensive,” McGoff stated in her video.

If you’re asked to throw out a number, don’t be afraid to counter the question and ask what range they’re looking to pay for this role first. This way, you have an idea of what they’re already looking to pay for the opportunity before you blurt out a figure. You might be surprised that the lowest end of their range is already more substantial than what you were looking for. Using this strategy can result in an even higher salary for you, should they extend an offer.

Do’s And Don’ts When Negotiating Your Salary

McGoff explained some of the best and worst things you can do when trying to negotiate the highest salary for yourself:

Do:

  • Express that you’re flexible on a salary figure.
  • Ask the employer what they’re looking to pay.
  • Avoid telling the employer a salary figure initially.

Don’t:

  • Say just one number.
  • Reveal your current salary.
  • Be apathetic and say you’ll take whatever the salary might be.
  • Say that you “wish” or “hope” for a certain salary.
  • Be unprepared regarding job market statistics and what other employers are currently paying for similar roles.

