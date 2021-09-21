Advertiser Disclosure
CVS To Hire 25,000 New Workers To Meet Flu, COVID-19 Demand

CVS became the latest high-profile company to announce a major hiring initiative as the pharmacy retailer said it wants to fill 25,000 clinical and retail positions to handle rising demand from flu season and COVID-19 vaccinations and tests.

Most of the positions will be for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy locations, the company said in a Monday press release. CVS will also add retail store associate positions.

To attract applicants, CVS will hold a one-day virtual national career event on Sept. 24. Qualified candidates can apply by texting “CVS” to 25000. Another option is to visit the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in specific localities. On the website, you will enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring. No on-site applications will be taken or any interviews be conducted.

CVS needs the extra staff to administer flu shots, COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, and booster shots when those are approved. CVS Health has already administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests.

Last week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed emergency approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be administered at least six months after the second dose, Fox Business reported. These shots will go to those who are 65 and older or at high risk of occupational exposure and severe COVID-19.

Like many large employers, CVS has had to offer better pay to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market. The company recently said it will raise its corporate minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning in July 2022, with incremental increases to its hourly rates starting immediately. It also has eliminated high school diploma or GED requirements for the majority of entry-level positions and will waive the GPA requirement for university recruitment.

CVS’s recruitment effort follows similar initiatives by other well-known companies. As previously reported on GOBankingRates, Walmart earlier this month unveiled plans to hire 20,000 new workers ahead of the holiday shopping season to help meet demand and overcome supply chain challenges. In May, Amazon said it will hire 75,000 workers and offer $100 bonuses to new hires who show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

