10 Jobs That Aren’t Worth Their Education Requirements

It’s important to determine if a job will be a good fit. It’s sometimes clear a role won’t be rewarding when you consider salary and education requirements.

GOBankingrates identified 10 Jobs that require significant education or training but may not be rewarding in terms of salary and career prospects. To determine which jobs aren’t worth their education requirements, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The study looked at median salary and compared it with education requirements and job outlook. Here are 10 jobs you might want to reconsider.