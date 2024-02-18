Looking to Make a Career Move? 6 Jobs That Feel Like a Vacation
Finding a job that brings joy and feels less like work and more like a vacation is a dream for many. Imagine spending your days in a role that feeds your mind and soul. Fortunately, it’s possible to have a fulfilling role that doesn’t zap your energy.
Here are six jobs that offer not only a paycheck but also an experience that feels like a perpetual getaway. We’ll reveal what these roles entail and their average salaries.
Ski or Snowboard Instructor
- Average Salary: $35,000 to $50,000/year
Ski and snowboard instructors work in picturesque mountain resorts, spending their days on the slopes. This job is ideal for those who love winter sports and enjoy teaching and interacting with people. Instructors often receive perks such as free lift passes, discounts on gear, and the opportunity to ski or snowboard every day, making it feel more like a holiday than work.
Travel Blogger
- Average Salary: $41,000/year
Travel bloggers have the enviable job of exploring new destinations, cultures, and cuisines and then sharing their experiences with the world. This role requires a knack for writing, photography, and social media, along with a passion for travel. Successful travel bloggers often enjoy complimentary stays, meals, and activities, making every workday feel like a new adventure. The income varies widely based on audience size, sponsorships, and partnerships.
Tour Guide
- Average Salary: $40,000
Tour guides have the pleasure of sharing their passion and knowledge about a particular location or subject with tourists. Whether it’s leading hikes through national parks, conducting city walking tours, or guiding visitors through historical sites, tour guides enjoy varied and engaging work environments. This role is perfect for outgoing individuals who love to educate and entertain, offering a unique way to explore and enjoy different cultures and landscapes.
Cruise Ship Worker
- Average Salary: $49,000/year
Working on a cruise ship is a fantastic way to see the world while earning a living. Positions range from entertainment and hospitality to technical and navigational roles. Employees often have their lodging and meals provided on board, allowing them to save most of their earnings. The job offers the chance to meet people from all walks of life and visit exotic destinations during port calls.
Dive Instructor
- Average Salary: $60,000/year
For those who love the ocean and its marine life, becoming a dive instructor offers the perfect blend of passion and profession. Dive instructors work in stunning locations around the globe, teaching others how to scuba dive and leading underwater tours. This career provides the thrill of diving daily and the satisfaction of introducing people to the wonders beneath the waves.
Luxury Hotel Tester
- Average Salary: $59,000 to $80,000/year
Luxury hotel testers are employed to experience and evaluate the services and accommodations of high-end hotels. This role involves staying in beautiful rooms, enjoying gourmet meals, and using the spa and leisure facilities, all while assessing quality and service for clients or publications. It’s a position that demands a keen eye for detail and a taste for the finer things in life.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.