5 Vintage Toys in Your House That Could Be Worth A Fortune

Lego collectors can be a passionate group, dropping a pretty penny on classic Lego sets, including several thousand dollars for the Space Command Lego set from 1979 and the 1965 truck set. Even more recent yet retired sets, like the Statue of Liberty from 2000 or 2002’s Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship, can be worth thousands. If we need help determining if that Lego set in our garage holds the building blocks of a bigger wallet, we can check websites like Brick Economy to get current price rates for different Lego pieces and sets.

With a little research and a lot of luck, we might find that the toys that delighted us in childhood can boost our very grown-up wallets.

