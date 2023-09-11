Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

10 Classic Cars That Are Rising in Value

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
The 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 stock photo
tomeng / iStock.com

When it comes to purchases holding value, vehicles are among the worst. Because the vast majority depreciate the minute you drive them off the lot, to the tune of up to 20% in the first year and 15% each year after, many cars have little resale value to their owners.

However, given the chaotic state of the auto market the past couple of years — a market plagued by lopsided demand, supply chain restrictions and low inventory — some used models are selling for more than the MSRP of their new counterparts.

As crazy as that sounds, this is a temporary situation. If you want to get real value for a used car, you have to look toward vintage varieties.

According to Progressive, in general, there are a number of models you should be targeting for investment purposes — particularly those that are unique, rare or enjoy a cult following. These include memorable American models from the 1950s (stylish gas guzzlers like the Cadillac Eldorado, Lincoln Continental or Ford Thunderbird) and reliable British and German classics (vehicles from Jaguar, Aston Martin, Mercedes, or BMW).

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Old Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and high-end muscle cars from any period will usually retain some value, but the insurance giant also recommended affordable cars that you might be able to get for under $40,000 — like a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle or a 1970 Chevy Camaro.

Brake For It lists dozens of classic cars that may appreciate in value, including older post-WWII models (Ford Model T, Duesenberg Model J), always-in-style classics (early Corvettes, Mustangs, Shelby Cobras), first generation off-roaders (Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, International Harvester Scout) and oddballs (DeLorean DMC-12, Buick Riviera Boat Tail).

But “classic” doesn’t necessarily mean “old” now. One of the best places to look for cars that are rising in value is Hagerty’s annual Bull Market List, due to the wide range of vehicles it scrutinizes and up-to-date collector trends it considers (six vehicles in this year’s list were built after 2000). “The 1980s and ’90s are officially hot, with good survivors bringing premium money from Gen X and Gen Y collectors,” said the site.

The following are the 10 cars (and one motorcycle: the 1936-1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead [$90,300-$115,000]) that Hagerty expects will gain in value in 2023, with price ranges for vehicles in excellent condition.

  • 1992-2006 AM General Hummer H1 ($105,000-$127,300).
  • 1968-1970 AMC AMX ($30,500-$40,600).
  • 2008-2015 Audi R8 (Manual)($154,000-$186,700).
  • 2001-2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ($31,400-$39,300).
  • 2001-2010 Lamborghini Murciélago ($302,700-$342,700).
  • 2004-2010 Mecedes-Benz SLR McLaren ($329,300-$380,700).
  • 2003-2008 Nissan 350Z ($37,500-$44,900).
  • 1985-1993 Saab 900 Turbo ($22,200-$25,800).
  • 1991-1998 Suzuki Cappuccino ($12,200-$16,700).
  • 1984-1988 Toyota Pickup 4×4 ($20,700-$26,700).
Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Joy on a Budget: How the Cost of Happiness Varies by City, According to New Study

Wealth

Joy on a Budget: How the Cost of Happiness Varies by City, According to New Study

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: This is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: This is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Wealth

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Wealth Drain: How Your Debts Can Determine Your Financial Failure

Wealth

Wealth Drain: How Your Debts Can Determine Your Financial Failure

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Tips for Not Going Broke

Wealth

Warren Buffett's Tips for Not Going Broke

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Making These 5 Moves Will Make You Wealthy

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Making These 5 Moves Will Make You Wealthy

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Questions To Ask Before Sharing Your Social Security Number

Wealth

10 Questions To Ask Before Sharing Your Social Security Number

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Biggest Financial Risks I Took in Order To Become Rich

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Biggest Financial Risks I Took in Order To Become Rich

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things That Can Make or Break Your Ability To Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

9 Things That Can Make or Break Your Ability To Build Generational Wealth

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Collect Wheat Pennies? These Variations Could be Worth Up To $7,500

Wealth

Collect Wheat Pennies? These Variations Could be Worth Up To $7,500

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire — Here’s How

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire -- Here's How

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

Wealth

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!