Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

5 Better Ways To Become a Millionaire Than Playing the Lottery

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Euphoric winner watching a laptop.
marrio31 / Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, with $1.4 billion at stake going into the weekend.

If you get at least one number in a Powerball drawing, you get a prize — although it may not be a substantial amount of money. Several players in California, Texas, Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. Three players in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Tennesee each won $2 million, since they matched five numbers and had selected the Power Play option, according to a report in The Tennessean.

Power Play multiplies your jackpot as a Powerball winner.

In spite of a handful of players winning a million, the odds of winning the Grand Prize in the Powerball, however, are 1 in 292.2 million. There are better ways to become a millionaire than playing the lottery.

In fact, lottery tickets are one of the things millionaires never spend money on, and you shouldn’t spend money on them either if you want to be rich, according to GOBankingRates.

Instead, consider these investments if you want to grow your wealth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Invest in a High-Yield Savings Account

You can find high-yield savings accounts with interest rates as high as 5.25% in October 2023, according to GOBankingRates research. That’s a solid return on your investment. Even if you only spend a few dollars a week on lottery tickets, if you put that money into a savings account instead, you’ll see a decent return on your investment thanks to the power of compound interest.

Pay Down Credit Card Debt

Just as compound interest is a selling point for savings accounts, it’s a destructive force when it comes to high-interest credit card debt. If you focus on paying down your credit card debt, it will be like giving yourself a raise once you no longer have those minimum monthly payments to contend with.

Safeguard Your Retirement

If you aren’t maxing out your 401(k) (especially if your employer matches funds), you’re ignoring a solid means of building wealth. Retirement plans aren’t exciting, but they are important.

If you have extra cash not going toward credit card debt, student loans or other expenses — and you’re already investing the maximum in your employer-sponsored retirement plan — consider starting a Roth IRA or other account. It won’t create instant wealth, but it can be the foundation of a stable financial future.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Put Cash Into Home Improvements

Investing in home improvements or renovations can improve your quality of life now by increasing the enjoyment you receive from your home. It can also work in your favor to build wealth. The right home improvements can increase the equity in your home if you decide to sell or refinance later. In fact, the sale of your house, depending on the market you’re in, could even make you an instant millionaire.

Experts previously told GOBankingRates that a fresh coat of paint on your walls, power washing your home’s exterior and refinishing hardwood floors are easy and affordable ways to improve the appearance of your home.

Another cost-effective improvement that won’t cost much more than a short stack of lottery tickets? Replacing light switch and electric outlet covers.

Seek Out Education or Personal Development

Investor Warren Buffett has famously said, “Generally speaking, investing in yourself is the best thing you can do.”

That means putting money (and time) into courses, books, podcasts and anything that will help you improve your abilities or develop new skills. “Whatever abilities you have can’t be taken away from you. They can’t actually be inflated away from you,” Buffett said, per a prior GOBankingRates article.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The Average Baby Boomer Has a $1.2 Million Net Worth — See How You Stack Up

Wealth

The Average Baby Boomer Has a $1.2 Million Net Worth -- See How You Stack Up

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Financially Prepare for a Career Change

Wealth

How To Financially Prepare for a Career Change

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We’ll Never Give Up

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We'll Never Give Up

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Texas in 2023?

Wealth

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Texas in 2023?

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki’s 6 Passive Income Ideas

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki's 6 Passive Income Ideas

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5.5 Things You Need To Do To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: 5.5 Things You Need To Do To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Martha Stewart: 4 Financial Lessons From America’s First Self-Made Female Billionaire

Wealth

Martha Stewart: 4 Financial Lessons From America's First Self-Made Female Billionaire

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Prosperity Pyramid Rule: 7 Ancient Egyptian Wealth Strategies for Today

Wealth

The Prosperity Pyramid Rule: 7 Ancient Egyptian Wealth Strategies for Today

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires Reveal Their Top Daily Money Habits That Keep Them Wealthy

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires Reveal Their Top Daily Money Habits That Keep Them Wealthy

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: This is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: This is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From ‘Coin Roll Hunting’: Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

Wealth

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From 'Coin Roll Hunting': Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Get Rich in Your Later Years

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Get Rich in Your Later Years

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Want To Be a Millionaire? Embrace These 13 Habits Now

Wealth

Want To Be a Millionaire? Embrace These 13 Habits Now

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Secret Cash: How To Uncover if You’re Owed Unclaimed Money

Wealth

Secret Cash: How To Uncover if You're Owed Unclaimed Money

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!