9 Dead Giveaways That Someone Is Secretly Rich

For Twitter user @TheRyanMcRae, a subtle sign is “an unexpected charge/inconvenience doesn’t ruin the day, week or month.”

Given the current four-decade high inflation, which is making many Americans anxious, a lot of answers revolved around that sentiment.

For example, for user @kcgott, a subtle sign of wealth is “not feeling a constant low-grade anxiety about every purchase.”

And for @ParOsterlund, it’s “the calm confidence that comes with not having to worry about finances, while for @descopemore, it’s just “not talking about it.”