Apple To Begin ‘Batterygate’ Settlement Payouts Soon — Here’s How Much You Could Get

If you were part of 2018’s so-called Apple “batterygate” class action lawsuit, you might get a payout soon.

Customers that may be entitled to a payout are: U.S. owners of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before Dec. 21, 2017 — and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017, according to the class action lawsuit.

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, one of the firms representing Apple customers, announced on Aug. 9 that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal challenging the agreement with Apple to settle a nationwide class action.

The lawsuit was based on allegations that Apple issued software updates that slowed down the performance of iPhones, according to the statement. Under the settlement, Apple agreed to pay a minimum of $310 million and up to $500 million in cash compensation.

And now, if you’re one of the 3 million Apple phone owners who filed a claim and were approved, you can expect a payment of around $65, The Verge reported.

“The settlement is the result of years of investigation and hotly contested litigation,” Mark C. Molumphy, a partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, remarked in an Aug. 9 statement. “We are extremely proud that this deal has been approved, and following the Ninth Circuit’s order, we can finally provide immediate cash payments to impacted Apple customers.”

