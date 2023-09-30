Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Here’s the Average Age of First-Time Investors in 2023 for Men vs. Women

3 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
Business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home as a freelance.
Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In 2023, the landscape of first-time investors is seeing a notable shift, with women stepping into the investment world earlier than men. This change is not just a statistical anomaly but a reflection of evolving financial behaviors and priorities among both genders.

A Shift in Investment Dynamics

According to research from Janus Henderson, as reported by FT Adviser, women are starting to invest at an average age of 32, three years younger than their male counterparts who start at 35. This is a significant revelation, considering the longstanding gender investing gap, with women traditionally investing less than men. As FemaleInvest detailed, a study by Fidelity found that 67% of women are now investing outside of their retirement accounts, a substantial increase from 44% in 2018.

The Gender Investing Gap

The gender investing gap is a well-documented phenomenon, with women statistically proven to invest less than men. This gap is attributed to various factors, including differences in financial priorities and confidence levels in investing. As FemaleInvest revealed, just 48% of women have money in investments within the stock market, compared to 66% of men. Additionally, BNY Mellon disclosed that only one in 10 women globally felt they fully understood investing.

The Confidence Factor

Confidence, or the lack thereof, plays a pivotal role in investment behaviors. Only 33% of women reported feeling confident handling their own investments, per Fidelity’s 2021 survey. This lack of confidence is also reflected in the perception of risk, with 45% of women viewing the stock market as too risky. However, this aversion to potential risk appears to diminish with age — 62% of women from the silent generation feel equipped to handle investments, compared to 46% of millennial women, per FemaleInvest.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Impact of Early Investing

Starting to invest earlier has profound implications for financial stability and wealth accumulation. James de Sausmarez, head of investment trusts at Janus Henderson, emphasized the importance of starting the investment process as early as possible, regardless of the amount involved.

“It’s great to see that women are making the decision to invest earlier than men, and it certainly gives hope that the industry is making some headway in helping close the gender savings gap… At the heart of the issue is financial education, it’s crucial that first-time investors understand that the first pound invested is in many ways the most important one because starting that process as early as possible, regardless of how much or how little money it involves, is the first step towards achieving that goal of ensuring a comfortable retirement.”

Early investments are crucial steps towards ensuring a comfortable retirement, especially in the context of rising living costs and uncertainties regarding state pensions — and the solvency of Social Security.

The Bottom Line

The trend of women investing earlier than men is a positive sign towards closing the gender investing gap. It’s vital that both men and women be financially educated and aware of the importance of investing from an early age. The industry is showing signs of progress, but continuous efforts are needed to encourage more women to invest and to feel sure in their investment decisions.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The ‘4 AM Club’ Is Full of Millionaires–How to Join Them and Get Rich

Wealth

The '4 AM Club' Is Full of Millionaires--How to Join Them and Get Rich

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Money Advice From the World’s Richest Millennials

Wealth

Best Money Advice From the World's Richest Millennials

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How This Baby Shower Gift Can Be the Foundation on Which To Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

How This Baby Shower Gift Can Be the Foundation on Which To Build Generational Wealth

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Do Rich Millennials Spend Their Money?

Wealth

How Do Rich Millennials Spend Their Money?

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Rockefellers Are Still One of the Richest Families of All Time — 5 Ways They Created Generational Wealth

Wealth

The Rockefellers Are Still One of the Richest Families of All Time -- 5 Ways They Created Generational Wealth

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

Wealth

9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Rich Celebrities Manage Their Wealth

Wealth

How Rich Celebrities Manage Their Wealth

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaire Reveals 5 Key Reasons He Doesn’t Own a Car

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaire Reveals 5 Key Reasons He Doesn't Own a Car

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Money Moves To Make the Minute You Get a Raise

Wealth

5 Money Moves To Make the Minute You Get a Raise

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

Wealth

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Marriage Checklist: Financial Qualities To Look For in a Partner

Wealth

Marriage Checklist: Financial Qualities To Look For in a Partner

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Monks Kept an Ancient Secret About Money and Happiness – Here’s the No. 1 Thing You’re Getting Wrong

Wealth

Monks Kept an Ancient Secret About Money and Happiness - Here's the No. 1 Thing You're Getting Wrong

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!