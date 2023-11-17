Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Buffalo Nickels With This Distinctive Error Are Worth Upwards of $100K — What Are the Odds of Finding One?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Group of old United states nickels stock photo
cudger / iStock.com

For a certain generation of American kids growing up in the middle of the 20th century, there was no greater coin thrill than coming across a Buffalo nickel. Enough of the coins were still in circulation that you’d see one every so often, but they were rare enough that seeing one was cause for celebration. Today you hardly see them anymore — and when you do, they could be worth a whole lot of money.

One 1937 Buffalo nickel sold for just shy of $100,000 at auction in 2021. That wasn’t just any old coin, however. It was officially known as a “1937-D 3-Legged Buffalo nickel” because the buffalo on the reverse of the coin had (you guessed it) three legs instead of four. The error was the result of a worn reverse die strike that resulted in an invisible fourth leg. The combination of the error and the coin’s Gem Mint State pushed its value into the stratosphere.

According to the NGC Price Guide, as of November 2023 a Buffalo nickel from 1937 D in circulated condition is worth between $350 and $1,950. A 1937 D 3-Legged Buffalo nickel in pristine, uncirculated condition can sell for as much as $110,000.

The buffalo nickel was introduced in 1913 and ended production 25 years later, according to Dave Sorrick, a coin expert and collector at In God We Trust LLC. The coin features an image of a Native American on the front and the image of a buffalo on the reverse. The animal was “modeled after a buffalo called ‘Black Diamond’ who was in the New York City Zoo,” Sorrick told KSN-16.

The Buffalo nickel was replaced in 1938 by the Jefferson nickel (featuring Thomas Jefferson), which is still being minted today. The front design of the Jefferson nickel was modified in 2005 and 2006, according to Profile Coins & Collectibles.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Nearly 18 million Buffalo nickels were struck during their run. The vast majority are valued anywhere from about 50 cents to more than $1,500, KSN-16 reported.

As for the 1937-D 3-Legged Buffalo nickel: Experts suggest that around 10,000 are in existence today. About 15%, or 1,500, are believed to be in uncirculated, mint condition.

So what are your odds of finding one of the high-dollar, mint condition Buffalo Nickels? If you based the odds strictly on the U.S. adult population (about 258 million), then the average U.S. adult has a 1,500-in-258 million chance of finding one, or 0.0000058%. That might not be the most scientific way to calculate the odds, but it does illustrate why the most valuable Buffalo nickels could make you $100,000 richer.

More From GOBankingRates

Comparing Side Gigs

Best Ways To Make Money for 2023

Related Content

This Silver Dollar Coin From 1794 Is Worth $10M

Wealth

This Silver Dollar Coin From 1794 Is Worth $10M

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Top Ways To Become Rich Without Working for Somebody Else

Wealth

10 Top Ways To Become Rich Without Working for Somebody Else

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: How To Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: How To Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap Money Habits That Are Common for the Super Rich

Wealth

7 Cheap Money Habits That Are Common for the Super Rich

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Finding This 1982 Penny Could Earn You Nearly $20K — Why Coins From the Era Are So Valuable

Wealth

Finding This 1982 Penny Could Earn You Nearly $20K -- Why Coins From the Era Are So Valuable

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Rare ‘Doubled Die’ Penny, It Could Be Worth $1.14 Million

Wealth

If You Find a Rare 'Doubled Die' Penny, It Could Be Worth $1.14 Million

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Money Tips They Teach You in School That You Should Ignore

Wealth

6 Money Tips They Teach You in School That You Should Ignore

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Swears by the 40/40/20 Rule: ‘I Guarantee You’ll Create Wealth for Yourself’

Wealth

Grant Cardone Swears by the 40/40/20 Rule: 'I Guarantee You'll Create Wealth for Yourself'

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don’t

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don't

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Follow These 5 Rules That Lead to Wealth ‘100% of the Time’

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Follow These 5 Rules That Lead to Wealth '100% of the Time'

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do You Own a US Peace Dollar Coin? It Could Be Worth Up to $132,000

Wealth

Do You Own a US Peace Dollar Coin? It Could Be Worth Up to $132,000

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things the Rich Make More Expensive for the Rest of Us

Wealth

6 Things the Rich Make More Expensive for the Rest of Us

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!