Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

3 Ways to Create Generational Wealth With ‘Old Money’ Thinking

2 min Read
By Cindy Lamothe
Family enjoying a beautiful day on the yacht together.
Aja Koska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is something to be said for a wealth that spans generations. Old money families behave differently — operating under a unique set of values and mindsets. Understanding these elite behaviors can provide insight into securing long-lasting money and fortune. 

Here are some ways to help you create your generational wealth using ‘old money’ thinking. 

1. Long-term thinking and stability

Old money doesn’t chase after quick wins — they take the longer, safer approach. There’s a misconception that these families place a high emphasis on luxury, but they prioritize money management over all else. Prudent stewardship helps them sustain multi-generational wealth as their decisions revolve around building an enduring legacy.

2. Emphasis on education

Furthering one’s education is considered more than a status symbol for elite families — and this starts from a young age. For example, they emphasize developing critical thinking skills over purchasing lavish toys for their kids. This also ensures old money maintains the dominant social position, transferring the cultural capital to the next generation. 

Another way they value education is by sending their children to private schools early so they can have the best opportunity to attend Ivy League colleges and universities. Old money families believe investing in their kids’ future will help broaden their experiences and create a wealth of new networks for them. They understand the long-term value of building strong relationships and connections.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. Social responsibility

Elite families also prioritize supporting causes — often donating discreetly through annual family foundations and donor-advised funds. Their philanthropy is partly fueled by tax deductions and creating a long-lasting legacy beyond material possessions. They often support education, healthcare, the arts, and environmental causes. In this way, they express their commitment towards leadership and social responsibilities — without the need to be in the limelight.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Ways To Become Rich If You Don’t Make Six Figures

Wealth

8 Ways To Become Rich If You Don't Make Six Figures

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk Goes By an Established ‘Algorithm’ at Work: Could His Business Commandments Help You Build Wealth?

Wealth

Elon Musk Goes By an Established 'Algorithm' at Work: Could His Business Commandments Help You Build Wealth?

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Electric Vehicles Only the Rich Can Afford

Wealth

7 Electric Vehicles Only the Rich Can Afford

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

October 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Signs You’re on Track to Become a Millionaire in Less Than 10 Years

Wealth

9 Signs You're on Track to Become a Millionaire in Less Than 10 Years

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: 5 Money Milestones You Should Reach in Your 20s

Wealth

'Your Rich BFF' Vivian Tu: 5 Money Milestones You Should Reach in Your 20s

October 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Build Generational Wealth in These 11 Different Countries

Wealth

How To Build Generational Wealth in These 11 Different Countries

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Doing What You Love Won’t Make You Wealthy: Here’s What To Do Instead

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says Doing What You Love Won't Make You Wealthy: Here's What To Do Instead

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: The Secrets of the Rich Exposed

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: The Secrets of the Rich Exposed

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Wealthy Workers Use Every Paycheck To Get Richer

Wealth

How Wealthy Workers Use Every Paycheck To Get Richer

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!