Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Here’s When I Revealed My Net Worth to My Kids

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
©Dave Ramsey

Host and financial guru Dave Ramsey explained on his Sept. 27 radio show how (and when) he told his own kids of his net worth.

He said he didn’t tell them that the family had millions when they were kids.

“As a teenager I don’t think they could have processed it, so they did not know,” he said, adding that he didn’t tell his children his net worth until they graduated from college.

“They did not know X number of dollars was the net worth,” Ramsey said. “I only disclosed that to them after they had graduated from college.” He went on to explain more about why he chose to do it that way.

Wise To Keep Net Worth, Lottery Winnings a Secret

Responding to a 50-year-old caller who won $22 million in the lottery and kept it under wraps, Ramsey noted that this was a wise decision.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The caller said his decision was partly guided by the fact that he had read one-in-five people lose their lottery winnings (or go bankrupt) within 10 years, as if “you tell too many people and you get too many people at your door asking for this or that.”

“My wife and I made a conscious decision to kind of keep it under wraps. We haven’t even told our two teenage children we don’t want to grow up being waiters, you know, waiting for us to die,” the caller added. “I want them to go figure out what they want to do in life.”

Ramsey responded that he agreed with this premise.

“You’re being wise — what you’ve discerned is that some of the people in your life cannot handle the equation,” he said.

Ramsey explained that by the time his kids were teenagers, he had begun building substantial wealth and was a multi-millionaire.

Yet, he waited until they were adults to reveal his net worth, adding that the only thing his kids understood was that the family was “doing okay.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

November 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

November 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth With Just $20

Wealth

5 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth With Just $20

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

November 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Could This 1975 Dime Really Be Worth Over Half a Million Dollars? Here’s What To Look For

Wealth

Could This 1975 Dime Really Be Worth Over Half a Million Dollars? Here's What To Look For

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth

Wealth

Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Are the Best Ways To Use AI To Create Wealth, According to a Self-Made Millionaire

Wealth

These Are the Best Ways To Use AI To Create Wealth, According to a Self-Made Millionaire

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 6 Tips on How To Get Rich

Wealth

Warren Buffett: 6 Tips on How To Get Rich

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Cars That May Actually Appreciate in Value Over Time

Wealth

4 Cars That May Actually Appreciate in Value Over Time

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Is the No. 1 Argument That Rich Couples Have About Money

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Is the No. 1 Argument That Rich Couples Have About Money

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Vintage Kitchen Items That Could Be Worth a Fortune

Wealth

8 Vintage Kitchen Items That Could Be Worth a Fortune

November 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Harriet Tubman $5, $1 and Half-Dollar Coins Are Coming in 2024 — But How Much Will You Pay for Them?

Wealth

Harriet Tubman $5, $1 and Half-Dollar Coins Are Coming in 2024 -- But How Much Will You Pay for Them?

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: This Is the First Purchase I Made When I Hit $1M

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: This Is the First Purchase I Made When I Hit $1M

November 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today’s Cars That Are Bound to Become Classics

Wealth

Today's Cars That Are Bound to Become Classics

November 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!