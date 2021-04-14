A $180K Pokémon Card and the Geekiest Stuff That Could Make You Rich

Although there are many avenues you can take to earn $1 million, here’s one that might surprise you: cashing in on your geeky collectibles. It sounds a little far-fetched, but some collectibles have made their owners big bucks at auctions.

Just this month, a rare Pokémon card featuring the ever-popular Charizard sold for $183,812 at auction, Cardhop reported. That’s the highest known price paid for this particular card. And the buyer is just as surprising as the price — the vintage trading card was bought by the rapper Logic.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” he wrote on Instagram. “I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

Of course, how much your geeky collectibles are worth can be subjective and might depend on a variety of factors like condition, rarity, age and demand. You’ll likely need multiple rare and valuable collectibles to fetch $1 million, but it could be worth a try if you’ve got a collection. You might be surprised to see which unusual collectibles could be a brilliant investment.