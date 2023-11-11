Advertiser Disclosure
Great Depression Dollar Bill Worth Over $400,000 — What To Look For If You Have One

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Out of Print US Currency stock photo
spxChrome / iStock.com

In a remarkable revelation from the numismatic world, a ten-thousand-dollar bill from the Great Depression era was auctioned for a staggering $480,000. This event has sparked immense interest among collectors and historians alike.

Era and Rarity

  • The bill in question dates back to the Great Depression, a period of significant economic turmoil in the US. Currency from this era, especially high-denomination bills like the $10,000 note, are incredibly rare. Look for bills issued between 1928 and 1934.

Denomination

  • High denomination bills, such as $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000, are particularly rare. The $10,000 bill, featuring the portrait of Salmon P. Chase, Secretary of the Treasury under Abraham Lincoln, is one of the most sought-after.

Condition

  • The condition of the bill significantly impacts its value. Look for bills with minimal wear and tear. Crisp, uncirculated bills, or those with sharp edges and no folds, are highly prized.

Authenticity

  • Authenticity is crucial. Verify the bill’s authenticity through professional appraisal services. Authentic bills from this period have specific watermarks, security features, and unique serial numbers.
Historical Significance

  • Bills that have a unique historical background or story can be more valuable. Provenance, or the bill’s history of ownership, can add to its value, especially if it’s linked to significant historical figures or events.

Serial Number

  • Unique or low serial numbers can increase a bill’s value. Consecutive serial numbers or bills with repeating or patterned numbers are also highly sought after by collectors.

Federal Reserve Bank Markings

  • The issuing Federal Reserve Bank is indicated on the bill. Some Federal Reserve notes are rarer than others, depending on the quantity produced and circulated.

Market Trends

  • Keep an eye on auction results and market trends. High-profile sales like the $480,000 auction can influence the market and bring similar items to light.

Collecting and investing in high-denomination currency, especially from the Great Depression era, can be both exciting and lucrative. However, it requires a keen eye for detail, knowledge of historical context, and an understanding of the numismatic market. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a curious enthusiast, the world of rare currency offers a fascinating glimpse into American history and an opportunity for significant financial gain.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

