20 Things To Sell for Extra Money During Inflation

If you’ve transitioned to working from home like so many other Americans, those fancy dresses or business suits probably got shoved to the back of the closet — which brings us to the question, “Do you really need all that stuff?”

If you have some designer threads that you don’t mind parting with, you could resell them for a pretty penny. Brick-and-mortar consignment stores are one option, but if you want to skip the in-store experience and also maintain more control over pricing, your best bet is to sell used or very lightly worn clothes and shoes online through Poshmark or eBay. If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of individually selling — and don’t mind making potentially less money — thredUP is an online resale site that allows you to send in clean, brand name clothing and shoes in bulk, with the option to donate whatever they don’t take to resell.

