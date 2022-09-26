Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

How Can I Recover Money From a Scammer?

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Angry looking Teenage Woman relaxing on Bed at Night using her Digital Tablet stock photo
Finn Hafemann / iStock.com

Every year, more and more people fall prey to scams. Data from the Federal Trade Commission shows that in 2021, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud. That’s a 70% increase from 2020. Imposter scams are the most common scams, followed by online shopping scams.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam

What does one do if they’re bamboozled out of money by a con artist? Is it possible to get one’s money back? Though there’s no guarantee, there are a number of steps consumers can and should take to try and recover money stolen by scammers.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Credit Or Debit Card Charges

If you paid with a credit or debit or credit card, immediately contact the company or bank and inform them of the fraudulent charges. They should be able to reverse the transaction so that the money isn’t lost.

Unauthorized Transfer

If a malicious actor made an authorized transfer from your bank account, you’ll again want to contact your bank and let them know that you did not make the debit or withdrawal and ask for your money back.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Gift Card

If a fraudulent purchase was made with a gift card, call the company that issued the card and ask for a refund. Be sure to hang on to the gift card (whether physical or digital), as well as the gift card receipt.

Wire Transfer

If money was stolen through a wire transfer via a company such Western Union, Ria or MoneyGram, get in immediate touch with the wire transfer company and report the fraudulent transfer and request your money back.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Did you send a wire transfer through your bank? Call your bank and report the fraudulent transfer. Ask them to reverse the wire transfer and give you your money back.

A Money Transfer App 

If you were scammed through Zelle, Venmo or another money transfer app, call the company and report the fraud and request a reversal. Then call the bank or credit card company that is linked to the money transfer app and do the same. If you authorized the Zelle or Venmo payment, however, it is unlikely you will receive your funds back.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a lot trickier. If you were scammed out of crypto, you likely won’t get your money back. The only way to be refunded is if the person you paid sends the money back to you. That said, it’s still worth contacting the company that you used to send the crypto funds and request a reverse transaction.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?
More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Cash

If you were scammed out of cash, you could be out of luck — but not necessarily. If you sent cash via U.S mail, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (877-876-2455) and ask for the package to be intercepted. You can ask the same of UPS, FedEx or whichever mail service you used to send the cash.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.