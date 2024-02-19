Advertiser Disclosure
Jeff Bezos Harnessed 4 Unique Traits To Make Amazon a $1 Trillion Success — Can They Help Build Your Wealth?

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Premiere, London, UK - 30 Aug 2022
Nils Jorgensen / Shutterstock.com

We know that Amazon is a juggernaut of a company. In fact, it’s valued at $1.6 trillion. The creator, Jeff Bezos, reportedly had an unusual leadership methodology. Such methods were passed onto the current CEO Andy Jassy, who provided insight on four unique traits of Bezos which can help other leaders wanting to grow their business.

Because Jassy served as Bezos’ deputy for years before stepping up to CEO, he, along with other executives, is able to utilize what he learned so that Amazon continues to thrive.

Thinks Bigger

Bezos was a big thinker. Members of Amazon would bring ideas to him that were strong on their own, yet he encouraged them to take their ideas to even greater levels. Prospective business-minded individuals should not be afraid to think big even when they are still in the burgeoning stages of their growth.

Expects More

Secondly, Bezos is said to have the highest of standards, so much so that he was actually criticized for negatively affecting employee mental and physical health through his pressure-inducing expectations. That being said, he is lauded for this as the ambition and direction helped bring about the massive success of Amazon. Still, it might be prudent for leaders to temper just how intensely they stress their standards, as those working for them deserve respectful treatment.

Plays the Long Game

Bezos was great with decision-making, particularly in the long term. While it might have seemed like tunnel vision at the offset, it was all about his determination in growing Amazon to be the best version of itself. Amazon Web Services, the current most profitable part of the company, began years after the early success of its focus on books. Moreover, that initial success reflects his ability to strategize in the short term, as well.

Open-Minded

Finally, Bezos is said to be “open and curious.” He would wait until the end of meetings before sharing his thoughts, meaning he was able to respond based on all of the relevant input. He was naturally invested in new ideas — his stance was that the best leaders actively search for other points of view that challenge their established beliefs.

