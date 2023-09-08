Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

10 Questions To Ask Before Sharing Your Social Security Number

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Young nervous woman looking at smartphone and biting her fingernails at home. stock photo
Bojan89 / iStock.com

In today’s digital age, the security of your personal information is paramount. One piece of data that’s especially sensitive and frequently targeted by cybercriminals is your Social Security number. During a recent GOBankingRates survey, roughly 30% of respondents revealed their financial information had been stolen.  

This unique nine-digit number can unlock a treasure trove of personal details about you. Therefore, it’s crucial to pause and ask these essential questions before providing your Social Security number.

1. Why Is My Social Security Number Required?

An important question to ask is why your SSN is needed in the first place. It’s OK to query the requester about the specific reason they need the number. For many activities, such as opening a new bank account or applying for credit, your SSN is required. However, for other actions, it might not be necessary.

2. Is There an Alternative Form of Identification I Can Provide?

Often, organizations request your SSN out of habit or convenience. However, the company might accept another form of ID. For instance, if you’re dealing with a company for a service that doesn’t involve financial transactions or credit checks, they might be OK with another identification method. Always check and see if there’s an alternative.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. How Will My SSN Be Used?

Understanding the exact use of your SSN will help you determine the legitimacy of the request. Is it for a credit check or to verify your identity? Knowing this will provide insight into whether sharing your SSN is appropriate.

4. How Will My SSN Be Protected?

If you decide to give out your SSN, it’s essential to know how the recipient will protect it. Reliable entities will have strong encryption and security measures in place to protect sensitive data. Be wary of companies or individuals who can’t or won’t answer this question.

5. Who Will Have Access to My SSN?

Confidentiality is crucial. Your SSN shouldn’t be available for just anyone to see. Ensure that the organization has stringent controls over who can access this data and that they train their employees about the importance of safeguarding personal information.

6. How Long Will You Keep My SSN on File?

A good practice for companies and organizations is to delete or destroy personal information when it’s no longer required. By understanding how long your SSN will be on file and the organization’s data disposal methods, you can gauge their commitment to data protection.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

7. What Happens if I Choose Not To Share My SSN?

Knowing the implications of not sharing your SSN will help you make an informed decision. For some services, withholding your SSN might simply mean the service won’t be available to you. For others, there might be a workaround. It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons.

8. Has the Entity Requesting My SSN Ever Experienced a Data Breach?

In an age where data breaches seem all too common, this is a prudent question. Companies that have experienced breaches in the past might be more vigilant, but they might also be more prone to vulnerabilities.

9. Am I Comfortable With This Transaction?

Listen to your gut. If something feels off or too invasive about the SSN request, it’s OK if you don’t reveal your information. It’s better to take your time to verify the legitimacy of the request than to rush and regret it later.

10. Is This the Standard Procedure?

Be alert even if you have done business with a company before. For example, if they have never asked for your SSN and then suddenly request this information, it might be a red flag. Also, if you’re dealing with a new company, conduct an online search or check with peers to see if their request is standard.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Keeping Your Information Safe

Your Social Security number is a key to a vast amount of your personal and financial data. Therefore, it’s important to protect this information.

By asking these questions, you can reduce the chances of having your sensitive data stolen. In the age of increasing digital transactions and cyber threats, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

Wealth

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They’d Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

Wealth

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They'd Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

Wealth

The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Some Millionaires Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Survey Finds

Wealth

Some Millionaires Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Survey Finds

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Middle-Class Money Traps That Don’t Exist Outside the US

Wealth

8 Middle-Class Money Traps That Don't Exist Outside the US

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Financial Advisors: Here’s the Net Worth That Makes You ‘Rich’

Wealth

Financial Advisors: Here's the Net Worth That Makes You 'Rich'

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Middle Class Money Trap That’s Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

The Middle Class Money Trap That's Keeping You From Being Rich

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

Wealth

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According to Experts

Wealth

The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According to Experts

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John: 5 Steps To Becoming a Millionaire

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John: 5 Steps To Becoming a Millionaire

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 — Look for This in Your Wallet

Wealth

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 -- Look for This in Your Wallet

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!