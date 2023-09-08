10 Questions To Ask Before Sharing Your Social Security Number

Bojan89 / iStock.com

In today’s digital age, the security of your personal information is paramount. One piece of data that’s especially sensitive and frequently targeted by cybercriminals is your Social Security number. During a recent GOBankingRates survey, roughly 30% of respondents revealed their financial information had been stolen.

This unique nine-digit number can unlock a treasure trove of personal details about you. Therefore, it’s crucial to pause and ask these essential questions before providing your Social Security number.

1. Why Is My Social Security Number Required?

An important question to ask is why your SSN is needed in the first place. It’s OK to query the requester about the specific reason they need the number. For many activities, such as opening a new bank account or applying for credit, your SSN is required. However, for other actions, it might not be necessary.

2. Is There an Alternative Form of Identification I Can Provide?

Often, organizations request your SSN out of habit or convenience. However, the company might accept another form of ID. For instance, if you’re dealing with a company for a service that doesn’t involve financial transactions or credit checks, they might be OK with another identification method. Always check and see if there’s an alternative.

3. How Will My SSN Be Used?

Understanding the exact use of your SSN will help you determine the legitimacy of the request. Is it for a credit check or to verify your identity? Knowing this will provide insight into whether sharing your SSN is appropriate.

4. How Will My SSN Be Protected?

If you decide to give out your SSN, it’s essential to know how the recipient will protect it. Reliable entities will have strong encryption and security measures in place to protect sensitive data. Be wary of companies or individuals who can’t or won’t answer this question.

5. Who Will Have Access to My SSN?

Confidentiality is crucial. Your SSN shouldn’t be available for just anyone to see. Ensure that the organization has stringent controls over who can access this data and that they train their employees about the importance of safeguarding personal information.

6. How Long Will You Keep My SSN on File?

A good practice for companies and organizations is to delete or destroy personal information when it’s no longer required. By understanding how long your SSN will be on file and the organization’s data disposal methods, you can gauge their commitment to data protection.

7. What Happens if I Choose Not To Share My SSN?

Knowing the implications of not sharing your SSN will help you make an informed decision. For some services, withholding your SSN might simply mean the service won’t be available to you. For others, there might be a workaround. It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons.

8. Has the Entity Requesting My SSN Ever Experienced a Data Breach?

In an age where data breaches seem all too common, this is a prudent question. Companies that have experienced breaches in the past might be more vigilant, but they might also be more prone to vulnerabilities.

9. Am I Comfortable With This Transaction?

Listen to your gut. If something feels off or too invasive about the SSN request, it’s OK if you don’t reveal your information. It’s better to take your time to verify the legitimacy of the request than to rush and regret it later.

10. Is This the Standard Procedure?

Be alert even if you have done business with a company before. For example, if they have never asked for your SSN and then suddenly request this information, it might be a red flag. Also, if you’re dealing with a new company, conduct an online search or check with peers to see if their request is standard.

Keeping Your Information Safe

Your Social Security number is a key to a vast amount of your personal and financial data. Therefore, it’s important to protect this information.

By asking these questions, you can reduce the chances of having your sensitive data stolen. In the age of increasing digital transactions and cyber threats, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

